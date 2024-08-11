Radically Genuine

30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 21
As we enter the final third of our mindset challenge, we return to a fundamental practice we explored on Day 7 - grounding - and elevate it by combining…
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 20
This is a subscriber only feature and Day 20 of 30 days.
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 19
Today, we pause the action and turn our focus inward, recognizing that profound change often begins with a simple shift in perspective.
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 18
The path to personal growth and mental fortitude is paved with challenges that push us beyond our perceived limits.
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
Be Careful What You Say
How honesty leads to the trauma of unnecessary psychiatric hospitalization
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
49
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 17
In our modern world, comfort and convenience have become prized commodities, leading many to instinctively avoid discomfort and challenge.
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 16
As we embark on day 16 of our 30-day mindset challenge, we find ourselves turning the corner and entering the homestretch of this transformative…
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
Dialing for Help, Losing Your Rights: Hotlines, Hospitals, and Institutional Trauma
Radically Genuine Episode 145 with Journalist Rob Wipond
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
1:03:09
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 15
As we enter the second half of our 30-day mindset challenge, we shift our focus to the core principle of discipline.
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 14
"We're all dying.
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 13
Yesterday, we entered into the shadows of our minds, mapping out the territories where fear and stagnation have taken root.
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 12
Fear and uncertainty are constant companions on the journey of life, often acting as invisible barriers that keep us tethered to the familiar.
  
Dr. Roger McFillin
1
