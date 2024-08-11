Subscribe
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 21
As we enter the final third of our mindset challenge, we return to a fundamental practice we explored on Day 7 - grounding - and elevate it by combining…
12 hrs ago
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 20
This is a subscriber only feature and Day 20 of 30 days.
Aug 10
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 19
Today, we pause the action and turn our focus inward, recognizing that profound change often begins with a simple shift in perspective.
Aug 9
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 18
The path to personal growth and mental fortitude is paved with challenges that push us beyond our perceived limits.
Aug 8
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
Be Careful What You Say
How honesty leads to the trauma of unnecessary psychiatric hospitalization
Aug 8
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
55
49
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 17
In our modern world, comfort and convenience have become prized commodities, leading many to instinctively avoid discomfort and challenge.
Aug 7
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 16
As we embark on day 16 of our 30-day mindset challenge, we find ourselves turning the corner and entering the homestretch of this transformative…
Aug 6
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
1
Dialing for Help, Losing Your Rights: Hotlines, Hospitals, and Institutional Trauma
Radically Genuine Episode 145 with Journalist Rob Wipond
Aug 6
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
4
1:03:09
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 15
As we enter the second half of our 30-day mindset challenge, we shift our focus to the core principle of discipline.
Aug 5
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
1
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 14
"We're all dying.
Aug 4
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
2
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 13
Yesterday, we entered into the shadows of our minds, mapping out the territories where fear and stagnation have taken root.
Aug 3
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
1
30 Day Mindset Challenge: Day 12
Fear and uncertainty are constant companions on the journey of life, often acting as invisible barriers that keep us tethered to the familiar.
Aug 2
•
Dr. Roger McFillin
3
1
