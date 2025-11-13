Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo
1d

Doc, I’m beyond grateful that I found your writing, you are the only medical professional that understands the true nature of your profession. If I ever went to a shrink and told them about my awakening and that I often receive visions while meditating I’d be locked in a loony hatch while being shot up with enough tranquilizers to bring down a grizzly bear. The sheer number of people who have had transcendent experiences explained away as psychotic episodes truly infuriates me, as it does you. Keep writing these posts my spiritual brother, those who need to read this will find it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Karla's avatar
Karla
1d

Dear Dr McFillen,

You are full of the Holy Spirit's wisdom 💯

The Lord is really using you to speak TRUTH!!

Thank you for not being afraid ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture