“Doctor, I need to tell you something, but I’m scared you’ll think I’m crazy.” Usually when somebody makes this claim in therapy it is anything but “crazy”. In fact, it’s generally the radical honesty that moves beyond the filtered information that is generally shared due to fear of rejection.

General rule: If somebody states something may “sound crazy” they are realizing what they are about to share may not be socially acceptable. Somebody who may be disconnected from reality and a legitimate safety concern rarely pronounces their “craziness” up front.

With that being said, I leaned forward, maintaining eye contact with the 28-year-old woman sitting across from me. She had been referred for “bipolar disorder with psychotic features” after a psychiatric hospitalization three months prior.

“I’ve been feeling God’s presence. Like, really feeling it. Not just believing, but knowing. And sometimes I hear guidance. Not voices exactly, but this knowing that comes from outside myself.”

She paused, studying my face for signs of alarm.

“The last therapist said that was mania with religious delusions. She sent me to a psychiatrist and they prescribed me Zyprexa.”

There it is, I thought. The spiritual crime scene.

This was the third similar case I’d seen this year. Each following the same devastating pattern: Person experiences profound spiritual awakening. Shares with mental health professional. Gets diagnosed with psychosis or mania. Gets drugged into spiritual numbness. Loses connection to the divine.

Welcome to the anti-God psychiatric industrial complex.

The Forbidden Territory

Another session, similar situation. A 35-year-old entrepreneur, six weeks on Risperdol after telling his psychiatrist about a transformative experience during meditation.

“I felt this dissolution of boundaries,” he explained, voice barely above a whisper, as if the walls themselves might diagnose him. “For maybe twenty minutes, I understood that we’re all connected. That consciousness isn’t produced by the brain but flows through it.”

He appeared almost ashamed, as if revealing a side of himself that needed to be concealed. Evidence that he was insane and I may choose not to work with him.

Little did he know that I’ve experienced this exact state in my own meditation practice. Apparently I am just as insane as he is. In a very similar way, I’ve felt those boundaries dissolve, watched the illusion of separation fall away, touched something infinitely real.

Let me be crystal clear: This is not mania. How somebody could go to medical school and come out this ignorant is a topic for another day. It’s most certainly not psychosis. Yet this clown put him on a powerful psychiatric drug after a 15 minute discussion. This exact experience has been documented since humans first put pen to paper. The mystics wrote about it. The saints experienced it. Christ knew it in the desert.

Yet here we are, watching successful, grounded individuals touch something transcendent and make the fatal error of trusting the wrong professional with their truth.

“What did your psychiatrist say? I asked, without concealing my contempt.

“Depersonalization with grandiose delusions. Said I was having a manic episode. But Doc, I wasn’t manic. I was peaceful. For the first time in my life, I wasn’t anxious. I was home.”

The man had disclosed his most profound spiritual experience to someone whose entire training demanded they pathologize it. The psychiatrist didn’t ask about the quality of the experience, didn’t explore the peace he’d found, didn’t consider that maybe, just maybe, this was transformation, not illness. No, they reached for the prescription pad faster than a gunslinger in a Western.

The Risperdal had successfully severed that connection. Now he was properly “stable,” which is psychiatric code for spiritually lobotomized.

I wondered: Does this psychiatrist know he’s a foot soldier in a spiritual war? Does he understand that his role is to pathologize transcendence, to sever souls from their divine nature? Or does he genuinely believe he’s helping? These are thoughts I rarely speak aloud.

Well, I guess I just did.

“I keep trying to meditate,” he continued, “but it’s like there’s a wall now. A chemical wall between me and... whatever that was. My psychiatrist says that’s good. Says it means the medication is working.”

“Working to do what, exactly?” Now I was visibly pissed.

To ensure he never again experiences the existence of a higher power? To guarantee he remains a good little materialist, never questioning the nature of reality?

This is what happens when you share your awakening with someone whose worldview depends on you staying asleep. I decided to put a call into the psychiatrist to wake his ass up a bit. I may have questioned his competence and provided a few choice words on human nature. He may have hung up.

When Prayer Becomes Pathology

“My psychiatrist wants to put me on lithium,” the 32-year-old woman told me. “She says my ‘religious preoccupation’ is a symptom of hypomania.”

I had to contain my rage. This young woman was considering religious life, contemplating devoting herself entirely to God. But first, let me tell you how she got here.

At 17, she’d been placed on an SSRI for “anxiety.” You know what that anxiety really was? The natural feelings you get when you’re standing at life’s crossroads, uncertain about your future, feeling pulled in different directions. That restless energy isn’t a disorder. It’s your soul trying to find its path. It’s the divine stirring within you, calling you toward your purpose.

But instead of honoring that sacred uncertainty, some psychiatrist pathologized it. Slapped a label on it. Drugged it.

For eleven years, ELEVEN YEARS, she continued seeing this same psychiatrist who was “managing her medication” for this fabricated illness. A monthly ritual of adjusting doses for a condition that never existed. And now, just as she’s hearing God’s call more clearly than ever, they want to graduate her to bipolar disorder.

So predictable.

The prescription pad was already out. Lithium. The psychiatric equivalent of a spiritual sledgehammer.

That’s when she found me. That’s when I had to step in.

“Tell me about this religious preoccupation,” I said, barely containing my disgust at the term.

“I’ve been praying. A lot. Maybe two hours a day. And I’ve been feeling called to serve, maybe take vows. I can feel God working through me, preparing me. I’ve never felt more clear about anything in my life.”

Tears in her eyes: “Is that really mental illness? Or is the mental illness that we live in a world where feeling called by God is considered a symptom?”

Bingo.

Here was a soul being called to sacred service, and the psychiatric industrial complex wanted to abort her spiritual pregnancy with lithium.

The DSM-5 has turned every aspect of spiritual awakening into pathology:

Feel one with the universe? Delusion of reference

Receive divine guidance? Auditory hallucinations

Experience overwhelming love for humanity? Manic episode

Know things beyond rational explanation? Magical thinking

Feel God’s presence intensely? Hyperreligiosity

Understand you have a divine purpose? Grandiose delusions

The Modern Witch Trial

The psychiatric establishment’s war on spiritual experience reached peak absurdity in 2012 when The Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences published “The Role of Psychotic Disorders in Religious History Considered.” Three Harvard psychiatrists retroactively diagnosed Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and St. Paul with schizophrenia and psychotic disorders. They actually argued that Abraham’s encounters with God were “auditory hallucinations,” that Moses’ burning bush was a “visual hallucination,” and that Jesus exhibited “paranoid-type thought content.” They even proposed creating a new DSM diagnostic category for these types of “grandiose religious delusions.”

Think about that for a moment.

The medical establishment is so threatened by spiritual experience that they’re posthumously diagnosing the foundational figures of Western civilization with mental illness. The message is crystal clear: If Abraham were alive today and told his psychiatrist about hearing God’s voice, he’d be on Haldol. If Moses described the burning bush, he’d get Risperdal. If Jesus spoke about his divine mission, it would be Zyprexa. If Paul shared his road to Damascus experience, they’d call it “temporal lobe epilepsy with psychotic features” and drug him into oblivion.

This isn’t science. It’s spiritual warfare dressed up in a lab coat.

And here’s the terrifying part: According to Pew Research, psychiatry has essentially pathologized the fundamental spiritual experiences of the vast majority of Americans. Consider these numbers:

83% of Americans believe people have a soul or spirit. Your mental health professional may call this “magical thinking.”

45% have had a sudden feeling of connection with something from beyond this world. That’s a “delusion of reference” requiring antipsychotics.

38% have felt a deceased loved one communicating with them. That’s a “hallucination” requiring immediate medication.

30% have personally encountered a spirit or unseen spiritual force. Welcome to “psychosis,” here’s your Seroquel.

Do the math. The psychiatric industrial complex has literally created a diagnostic framework that would classify the spiritual experiences of MOST AMERICANS as severe mental illness. This isn’t healthcare. It’s the systematic pathologization of the human soul.

The materialist-atheist paradigm that dominates psychiatry isn’t just wrong. It’s actively hostile to human spiritual nature. It operates from the premise that consciousness is nothing but brain chemistry, that love is just oxytocin, that spiritual experiences are temporal lobe misfirings, and that the soul is a delusion. This worldview cannot tolerate the possibility that humans might actually be spiritual beings having a physical experience. It must pathologize any crack in the materialist prison.

And let’s be fucking clear about what’s happening here. When 74% of Americans believe there are things science cannot explain, but the psychiatric establishment insists everything must be reduced to neurotransmitters and diagnoses, we’re not talking about a difference of opinion. We’re talking about a war on human nature itself.

Call it what it is: There is an anti-human, anti-God agenda operating through our institutions. The Bible warned us about this. The principalities and powers. The rulers of darkness. The spiritual forces of evil in high places. Satan’s kingdom on earth doesn’t operate through horns and pitchforks. It operates through peer-reviewed journals and prescription pads. Through diagnostic manuals that turn prayer into pathology. Through a medical system that calls communion with the divine a delusion.

Think I’m being dramatic?

The same psychiatric establishment that would drug Jesus for his “messianic delusions” now has the power to involuntarily commit you for refusing their chemical exorcism. They can legally force antipsychotics into your body if you dare claim divine communication. They can take your children if you refuse to medicate their spiritual sensitivity. This is the Inquisition with insurance billing codes.

We’re living through the greatest spiritual battle in human history, and most people are too sedated to notice. Too medicated to care. Too indoctrinated to question why experiences that 81% of Americans believe in, that there’s something spiritual beyond the natural world, are systematically diagnosed as mental illness by the 19% who’ve appointed themselves the arbiters of reality.

This is how civilizations fall. Not through invasion or economic collapse, but through the systematic destruction of the spiritual foundation that makes us human. When you medicate away the soul, what’s left is just a biological machine. Easy to control. Easy to program. Easy to enslave.

The Truth They Cannot Medicate

Here’s what you cannot say to your therapist: That you’ve felt God’s presence. That you receive divine guidance. That consciousness survives death. That you’ve touched the infinite. That everything is connected. That you have a divine purpose.

Because the moment you do, you’ve identified yourself as a threat to a system built on keeping you disconnected, keeping you believing you’re nothing more than an accidental arrangement of atoms with delusions of meaning.

But here’s what they don’t want you to know: The rest of the world doesn’t do this. In India, spiritual experiences are integrated into healing. In Brazil, hearing voices is often understood as potential mediumship. Indigenous cultures worldwide have always known that some people are spiritually sensitive, not mentally ill. They become healers, shamans, guides. Not patients.

Even within Western nations, there’s a growing rebellion. Recovery-oriented CBT actually seeks meaning in psychotic episodes rather than just suppressing them. The Hearing Voices Network helps people understand their experiences as meaningful, not pathological. Open Dialogue in Finland achieves better outcomes than medication by simply listening to people’s experiences without judgment. These approaches work because they honor the human experience rather than drugging it into submission.

They’ll offer you medications to correct your “chemical imbalance.” An imbalance they can’t measure, for an illness they can’t prove, to eliminate experiences that 83% of Americans believe in.

More people are waking up. They’re realizing their “bipolar disorder” was actually a spiritual awakening or other energetic experience of unknown origin. Their “psychotic break” was more than a symptom of an illness, it had profound meaning. Their “mental illness” was actually an awakening in a profoundly sick society.

So you have a choice. Accept their labels, swallow their pills, and let them medicate you into spiritual amnesia.

Or recognize this for what it is: A spiritual war being waged with psychological weapons.

The battle lines are drawn. The psychiatric industrial complex has made its position clear: God is a delusion, spirituality is a symptom, and awakening is an illness.

What’s your position?

As for me, I stand with the divine rebels, the spiritual warriors, the awakening souls who refuse to let their connection to God be diagnosed, drugged, and destroyed.

Because in a world gone mad, spiritual awakening isn’t mental illness.

It’s the cure.

RESIST

