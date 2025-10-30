In 2005, European drug regulators reviewed all available data on Prozac for children and reached an unequivocal conclusion:

“It is not recommended to grant an indication to fluoxetine for the treatment of depression in children and adolescents because the benefit/risk balance in the claimed indication is deemed negative.”

Why?

Because they found irreversible testicular toxicity, permanent sexual dysfunction, growth retardation, and disrupted cognitive and emotional development.

Twenty years later, American children as young as 8 still receive Prozac prescriptions daily. Their parents have never been told about the European findings and are not provided informed consent.

This is not medical malpractice. This is intentional harm.

The 2005 European Medicines Agency assessment (EMEA/H/A-6(12)/671) documented catastrophic effects on developing children:

Permanent Damage Found:

“Irreversible testicular toxicity” in juvenile studies

“Effects on sexual development” including testicular degeneration

Disrupted emotional and cognitive development during critical brain formation

Statistically significant growth retardation that doesn’t recover

81 cases of developmental damage in just 5 years

The document makes it clear about risk/benefit balance from the jump.

When European regulators demanded safety studies, Eli Lilly’s response was extraordinary. They stated that recruitment would be “unrealistic” because of “potential recruitment issues to ultimately prevent study completion.”

Translation: Once parents learned about the irreversible testicular toxicity and developmental damage, they wouldn’t let their children participate.

Think about that. The manufacturer admitted they couldn’t do safety studies because informed parents would refuse to risk their children. Yet the drugging continued.

Eli Lilly’s adverse event database revealed a terrifying acceleration:

26 cases of delayed sexual development over 21 years (through 2004)

95 cases in just the next 5 years (2000-2005)

A 365% increase.

They knew. They watched the numbers climb. They kept selling.

FDA Response

How did the FDA respond to European findings of irreversible damage to children’s reproductive organs?

They didn’t.

For six years, while European regulators were warning about permanent developmental damage, the FDA said nothing. Then in 2011, buried in filing NDA 18-936/S-096, they quietly added:

“Memory impairment”

“Occasional persistence of sexual dysfunction”

No mention of the European findings. No warning about children. No alert to doctors. Just a routine label update with no fanfare. Of course the corporate media refuses to publicize these warnings.

Let’s be crystal clear: European regulators found irreversible testicular toxicity, brain damage, stunted growth, and permanent sexual dysfunction. A clear suicide risk. They said DON’T GIVE THIS TO CHILDREN. Eli Lilly knew parents would refuse if informed. They kept selling. The FDA knew everything. They said nothing.

This isn’t incompetence. This is complicity.

Consider the timeline:

2003: Eli Lilly designs studies on sexual development (they already suspected)

2005: Europeans find irreversible damage and say NO to pediatric use

2005: Eli Lilly admits informed parents won’t participate in safety studies

2005-2011: FDA remains silent while prescriptions continue

2011: FDA adds minimal warnings, ignores European findings

2025: Still prescribed to 8-year-olds

What Every Parent Needs to Know

If your child is prescribed Prozac or any SSRI, you need to know what European regulators found:

Irreversible damage to reproductive organs including testicular toxicity that doesn’t recover Permanent sexual dysfunction that persists after stopping the drug Stunted growth that doesn’t catch up Disrupted brain development during critical windows in development Increased suicide risk in the very population it claims to help

These aren’t “side effects.” These are permanent alterations to your child’s fundamental development.

Share

Why This Is Intentional

The drug manufacturers and regulators made calculated decisions:

They knew: The European assessment proved irreversible damage

They hid it: Never told American doctors or parents

They continued: Kept prescribing despite knowing the harm

They avoided studies: Abandoned safety research when the knew parents wouldn’t consent

They minimized: When forced to acknowledge effects, made them seem temporary

When you know a drug causes irreversible testicular toxicity in children, when you know parents won’t consent if informed, when you hide this from prescribers and continue marketing to pediatricians, you are intentionally harming children.

The Prescribers Don’t Know

A 2024 article by David Healy and Dee Mangin in Epidemiology and Psychiatric Sciences documented “a general lack of awareness and understanding of the condition among both patients and healthcare professionals” regarding post-SSRI sexual dysfunction.

Research published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine found that patients seeking help for PSSD encountered healthcare professionals who showed “a lack of awareness or knowledge about PSSD” and often demonstrated “a refusal to engage with the published medical literature.”

The regulatory system itself has failed to recognize persistent effects. As one early PSSD researcher reported to the FDA:

“I sent in several case reports of persistent sexual dysfunction to the FDA in the late 90’s however they were recorded as problems during medication and not afterward. It turns out that anything after stopping the drug isn’t considered a side effect.” -(Shipko, 2017)

Most critically, the European findings of irreversible testicular toxicity have never been communicated to American prescribers. They’re writing prescriptions for children without knowing about documented permanent developmental damage.

This information blackout is deliberate. If doctors knew what European regulators found—irreversible testicular toxicity, permanent sexual dysfunction, stunted growth—if they knew Eli Lilly couldn’t recruit for safety studies because informed parents refused, they’d stop prescribing.

So the information is buried. The prescriptions continue. The children are damaged.

Post-SSRI Sexual Dysfunction: The Damage That Doesn’t Heal

The FDA’s 2011 admission of persistent sexual dysfunction reveals what thousands of victims already knew: These drugs can chemically castrate. Permanently.

Symptoms include:

Complete genital numbness

Inability to experience arousal or orgasm

Loss of sexual attraction

Emotional numbness

This isn’t depression. This is drug damage. And in children whose sexual development is disrupted during critical windows, the damage is catastrophic and permanent.

The European Medicines Agency reviewed all evidence and concluded these drugs should NOT be given to children. They found:

Irreversible reproductive damage

Permanent developmental disruption

Unacceptable risk-benefit ratio

Their recommendation was unequivocal: Do not approve for pediatric use.

American regulators ignored this. American children paid the price.

What Must Happen Now

For Parents: If your child is on these drugs, don’t stop abruptly (withdrawal can be dangerous). Find a provider who understands safe tapering. But understand: the European evidence shows continuing risks permanent damage.

For Prescribers: You’ve been kept in the dark. European regulators found irreversible testicular toxicity twenty years ago. You’ve been prescribing without informed consent because you yourself weren’t informed.

For Prosecutors: When manufacturers know about irreversible damage, when they admit parents won’t consent if informed, when they hide this information while continuing to profit from prescriptions to children, we’re not looking at malpractice. We’re looking at criminal conduct.

The Bottom Line

In 2005, European regulators found irreversible testicular toxicity and said these drugs should not be given to children.

Eli Lilly admitted parents wouldn’t enroll their children in studies if they knew the risks.

The FDA stayed silent for six years, then added minimal warnings without mentioning the European findings.

Twenty years later, American children are still being prescribed these drugs without their parents knowing about the irreversible damage documented by European regulators.

This is not a tragedy. This is not an oversight.

This is the deliberate chemical assault on children’s developing bodies and brains, with full knowledge of permanent harm, hidden from parents and prescribers for profit.

When they know it causes irreversible damage, when they know parents would refuse if informed, when they hide the evidence and keep prescribing anyway, there’s only one word for it:

Evil.

Let me clear: These drugs should never touch another child. The evidence has been clear since 2005. Every prescription written since then has been an act of knowing harm.

The European regulators told the truth: These drugs destroy children’s development.

The American system buried that truth.

Our children deserve justice.

RESIST

This investigation is a collaboration with the PSSD Network

For years, the PSSD Network has been collecting and archiving the regulatory documents that prove pharmaceutical companies and government agencies knew about permanent sexual dysfunction and developmental damage from SSRIs. They provided the documentary evidence that makes this exposé possible.

While victims were gaslit and told their permanent sexual dysfunction was “all in their heads,” the PSSD Network was building a paper trail of regulatory admissions, buried warnings, and suppressed studies. Visit pssdnetwork.org and support their mission.

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment