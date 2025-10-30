Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Witczak's avatar
Kim Witczak
16h

It never ends. But thank God the truth keeps breaking through. To think how much harm was done—how much was known and hidden—is infuriating. This is why I’ll never stop speaking out. As someone thrown into this fight by tragedy, my heart is on fire for the parents and future generations who deserve better. There is no excuse from the doctors, mental health system and regulators.No more turning blind eye.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Simonde's avatar
Simonde
15h

'These aren’t “side effects.” These are permanent alterations to your child’s fundamental development.' Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture