Yesterday, a friend forwarded me a text message that really made me think. The insights came from Mary, a 23-year-old who is wise beyond her years in observing something that 99.9% of us would never consider. She questioned whether people are actually waking up, or if the elites are purposefully revealing their plans because our fear response is what manifests those plans into reality.

Her theory was elegant in its darkness. What if all this previously hidden information suddenly becoming available isn’t accidental? What if the algorithms feeding us apocalyptic content are working exactly as intended?

Think about it. They gather at Davos and stream their discussions about eating bugs and owning nothing. They publish books called “The Great Reset” with dystopian blueprints laid out in detail. Klaus Schwab doesn’t hide his agenda; he promotes it on podcasts. The chemtrails that were once subtle are now massive grid patterns painted across the sky in broad daylight. They’re not even trying to hide anymore.

Mary suggested that when we focus on these blatant revelations with fear, we become co-creators of the very dystopia we think we’re resisting. Our terror literally builds their timeline. She connected it to manifestation principles. Just as positive thoughts can create positive outcomes, our collective fixation on dark possibilities feeds those possibilities with creative energy. The fear that fills our minds when we consume their “leaked” plans becomes the energetic funding for those plans.

But if we refuse to engage emotionally, if we don’t let it live in our heads, we remove ourselves from their game entirely. She wrote: “It becomes harder for the elites to control us and make their plans come to fruition when we stop being scared of what we discover.”

I sat there staring at my phone, feeling that peculiar sensation when a truth you’ve been circling suddenly lands with perfect precision. For years, I’ve devoured Paul Selig’s channeled books. “The Book of Mastery,” “The Book of Freedom,” “Alchemy.” Each one hammering the same essential teaching: we are creators, not victims. What we hold in consciousness, we manifest in form. Where our attention goes, our energy flows.

Selig’s guides repeat endlessly that fear is not just an emotion. It’s a creative force that feeds what they call “the darkness.” They warn that when we witness in a state of fear, we strengthen what we witness. I’d intellectually understood this for years, quoted it to clients, written about it.

But Mary’s text made it personal. Made it urgent. Made it more obvious.

The revelation isn’t that there’s an agenda. It’s that showing us the agenda IS the agenda.

Think about the progression. Twenty years ago, you had to dig through obscure websites to find hints about surveillance programs, global governance plans, or population control agendas. Now? They are completely and brazenly open about it. They publish it in medical journals. They announce it at TED Talks with production values that rival Hollywood.

The formula is devastatingly simple. Revelation plus fear equals manifestation. They show us dystopia, we panic about dystopia, we create dystopia. Our consciousness becomes their construction crew.

Paul Selig’s guides describe this perfectly: “What you damn, damns you back.” Every moment we spend in horrified fascination with their revelations, we’re not fighting the system. We’re funding it. With the only currency that actually matters: our creative consciousness.

The Ancient Formula: Fear, Sovereignty, and Surrender

Fear doesn’t just paralyze. It makes us beg for cages.

When humans enter survival mode, we’ll trade anything for the promise of safety. Freedom, dignity, sovereignty. All become acceptable losses when terror hijacks the nervous system. The elites don’t need to forcibly strip our rights. They manufacture the conditions where we hand them over willingly, gratefully, desperately.

Every authoritarian takeover follows the same playbook. Create the threat. Amplify the terror. Present yourself as the only solution. Watch as people who would die for freedom suddenly line up to surrender it.

After 9/11, Americans who would have rioted over surveillance cameras begged for the Patriot Act. During the Spanish Flu, citizens demanded the suspension of constitutional rights. Germans in the 1930s, terrified of economic collapse and communism, handed absolute power to anyone promising security. The pattern never changes because human psychology under fear never changes.

But here’s what Mary understood that most historians miss: it goes deeper than political control.

When we operate from fear, we cling desperately to whatever we have left. The tighter we grip, the more fear we generate. Like Chinese finger traps, our desperate attempts to free our fingers tighten the grip. We become investors in the very system threatening us because at least it’s familiar. The psychiatric industry perfected this. Make someone fear their own mind, and they’ll cling to their diagnosis like a life raft even as it drowns them.

The Manifestation Mechanics of Terror

Fear isn’t just an emotion. It’s a creative frequency that builds its own evidence.

When millions of minds lock onto the same threatening scenario, we don’t just worry about that future. We construct it. Paul Selig’s guides explain this precisely: “What you fear, you call to you.” Not metaphorically. Literally. Through the mechanics of consciousness creating reality.

Consider how this actually works. Every thought carries frequency. Every emotion generates a field. This is not woo-woo nonsense: it’s measurable. When you fear something intensely, your entire energetic system reorganizes around that fear. Your brain starts filtering for evidence of the threat. Your nervous system locks into hypervigilance. Your biochemistry shifts to match the frequency of danger.

Now multiply that by millions. Billions.

Even if you reject the idea that consciousness creates reality, you can’t deny confirmation bias. Once you’re programmed to fear something, your brain becomes a heat-seeking missile for evidence that validates that fear. You’ll notice every cough in a room after hearing about disease. You’ll spot every economic indicator that confirms collapse while missing signs of stability. The algorithms know this. Feed someone one piece of doom content and watch them actively seek more, creating a feedback loop that becomes their entire reality tunnel.

A population terrified of pandemic creates the energetic conditions for pandemic. We’re not just afraid of getting sick. We’re broadcasting the frequency of illness, seeking evidence of contagion, behaving in ways that suppress immune function through chronic stress. We manifest exactly what we’re programmed to fear. Masses fearing economic collapse generate the frequency of collapse. Every person checking their portfolio in panic, every conversation about coming disaster, every hoarded resource adds energy to the timeline of scarcity.

The elites understand this physics. They know that consciousness precedes manifestation. Get enough people to hold the same fear simultaneously and you’ve essentially crowdsourced the creation of that reality. They don’t have to build the prison. We build it with our terror and then lock ourselves inside.

Mary’s insight exposes their evolution. Why work in shadows when fear itself becomes the food source? Every doom scroll generates cortisol and adrenaline. Every shared apocalyptic prediction creates what Paul Selig’s guides call “low frequency agreement fields.” Millions of minds locked in terror, all vibrating at the exact frequency that feeds what we call darkness.

We become prophecy fulfilling itself, then point to the manifested disaster as proof we were right to be afraid. “See? I knew this would happen!”

Yes!

You knew because you created it. We created it. Together. With our collective terror leveraged against us by those who understand these laws.

Jesus wasn’t speaking metaphorically when he said, “According to your faith be it unto you” (Matthew 9:29). He was revealing the operating system of reality itself. What we believe, we receive. What we fear, we create.

Mary dropped another bomb that confirmed what I’ve been witnessing for twenty years: “Maybe mental health diagnoses have exploded because they want people thinking about mental illness, thereby attracting and manufacturing more of it. Maybe therapy exists so that people focus on lower frequency pain, attracting more lower frequency emotion.”

This is the ultimate mindfuck. Weekly sessions excavating trauma, analyzing dysfunction, rehearsing wounds. What you focus on expands. Every therapy hour spent discussing anxiety creates more anxiety to discuss next week. The treatment becomes the disease. The cure ensures you stay sick.

The system needs you believing you’re mentally ill. Broken. A population convinced they have chemical imbalances can’t access their divine creative authority. How can you manifest reality when you’ve been programmed to believe your own mind is diseased? Your spiritual emergence became their diagnosed pathology.

Therapy culture isn’t healing people. It’s harvesting them. Training millions to identify with dysfunction instead of power, keeping consciousness locked on problems instead of solutions. Making mental illness the core identity so people literally create more suffering through the mechanics of attention and manifestation. Mary saw through the whole game: psychiatric diagnoses skyrocketed precisely when humanity should be awakening because they needed to convince you that your creative power was a psychiatric illness.

Mary cracked the code, but knowing the problem isn’t the solution. The solution requires understanding something the powerful have hidden inside their own revelation strategy. They made one critical mistake in their fear harvest system. One vulnerability they can’t close because it would collapse their entire mechanism. I found it.