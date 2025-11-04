Radically Genuine

hello kimwitczak.com
2d

Omg I love EVERYTHING about this.

It was 3:13AM when I woke up with ideas pouring in. I reached for my phone and saw your post. It felt like divine timing. I have said similar things for years, ever since my own dark night of the soul began, when my life shattered into a million pieces after Woody died in 2003.

Deep down I knew it was the Zoloft he had been prescribed for insomnia. The coroner even asked what drug he was taking. That same night, a headline ran across the front page of our local paper: U.K. Finds Link Between Antidepressants and Suicide in Teens. Woody left no note, but this was his note.

It was as if I was being led by invisible breadcrumbs, from that headline to the clues we uncovered, to the floating Bible that appeared in the middle of Lake Michigan when we scattered his ashes. Looking back now, I can see I was being divinely guided all along. Everything I once thought was breaking me was actually preparing me.

Not long after Woody’s death, I met Wayne Dyer, one of those encounters that can only be described as divine. I had been reading The Power of Intention when I met his daughter, who wanted to join the board of a nonprofit I was part of. Before long, I was spending time at Wayne’s home in Maui, having deep conversations about the soul, spirit, and the idea that we choose our lives before we come to earth. The shift from believing life happens to you to realizing life happens for you changed everything.

Now I welcome my 3 a.m. wake-up calls. Ironically, it was my late husband’s middle-of-the-night awakenings that started all of this. He couldn’t sleep because he was so excited about his new entrepreneurial adventure. Instead of being told that his creative soul was on fire, he was given Zoloft and told would “take the edge off and help him sleep. Five weeks later, he took his life.

When Woody died, my own doctor offered me a pill to numb the pain of grief. But something inside me said no. I knew I had to feel it, walk through it, and let it transform me.

I believe now more than ever that we are in a spiritual war for our souls, a battle to keep us disconnected from God’s divine love and communication. But this is also where true healing begins—in remembering who we are, and that even in our darkest nights, we are never alone and whatever we are going through is happening for us, not to us.

We need more awareness and conversation like this going forward.

🦋🙏🏼🦋🙏🏼🦋

1 reply by Dr. Roger McFillin
Simonde
2d

Oozing with Truth. Eternal wisdom with real uplifting power!

