Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
By Cari's avatar
By Cari
3d

Don't even get me started on this.....When someone asks me for my source, I say, "me. I'm my source. My brain, my intuition, my heart, my common sense." That's my fucking source. Amazing article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Autisticus Spasticus's avatar
Autisticus Spasticus
3d

This piece is so good, I shall cite it in my essay! 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture