Picture this: You’re at dinner with friends, observing that young people are sicker than ever. You mention how every parent you know is constantly taking time off because their kid has another ear infection, strep throat, or mysterious virus. How obesity is everywhere you look, impossible to ignore. How every other commercial is for a pharmaceutical drug with side effects worse than the condition it treats.

“That’s interesting,” your friend interrupts, pushing their glasses up their nose with practiced condescension. “Do you have a study to support that claim?”

You blink. You’ve just described something visible everywhere you go. The endless sick days. The kids on multiple medications. The adults who can’t walk up stairs without getting winded. The TV literally playing a drug ad as they speak. But apparently, your direct observation of reality isn’t valid until some academic publishes it in a journal.

“Well,” they continue, pulling out their phone, “I just Googled it and actually we’re living longer than ever before. We have life-saving medications for everything now. Modern medicine has made us the healthiest generation in history. See? This article says life expectancy has increased dramatically over the past century...”

And there it is. The modern intellectual’s death rattle: the inability to trust anything, including their own sensory experience, without institutional validation. They’re citing statistics about longevity while ignoring that everyone they know is on five medications, their kids are chronically ill, and they themselves need a pharmaceutical cocktail just to function. They’ve literally just Googled away what’s right in front of their faces, probably finding a “fact-check” funded by the same companies selling insulin at $300 a vial.

Welcome to the world where “source?” has become the new “shut the fuck up.”

Just last week, perfect validation of this phenomenon landed in my inbox. I’d written about therapists wielding unearned authority, and within hours, a distinguished mental health professional penned a 500-word dissertation demanding citations. The punchline? He spent three paragraphs describing how he’d been FIRED for refusing unethical policies, witnessed “foolish and ridiculous trends” destroy patient care, and watched the field deteriorate for decades. Then he demanded I provide “empirical research” to prove these problems exist.

My brother, YOU are the empirical research. You just wrote your own citation. You’re standing in the rain, soaking wet, demanding a peer-reviewed study to confirm that water is, indeed, wet.

How the fuck did we get here?

The Sacred Ritual of Citation

Remember 2020? Remember watching small businesses get destroyed while big box stores stayed open? Churches had to shut their doors while the liquor stores were essential. Remember seeing politicians dining maskless at fancy restaurants while telling you not to visit family? Remember noticing that the “experts” kept changing their story every few weeks?

But what happened when you pointed out these obvious contradictions? “Trust the Science!” “Listen to the public health authorities!” “Do you have a medical degree?”

Your ability to observe that something didn’t add up, that the rules seemed arbitrary, that the powerful were playing by different standards, all of that got dismissed because you couldn’t cite a peer-reviewed study confirming what your own eyes were showing you.

This is how freedom dies: not through force, but through the systematic erosion of people’s confidence in their own judgment. When a population needs expert permission to acknowledge reality, they’ll accept any narrative from anyone with institutional credentials. They’ll follow any directive, no matter how absurd, as long as it comes stamped with official approval.

The COVID era revealed the endgame of citation culture: a society so intellectually dependent that they’d rather deny their own observations than risk being called “anti-science.” People watched their children’s mental health collapse from isolation, their parents die alone in nursing homes, their communities destroyed by arbitrary restrictions, and still waited for a study to confirm whether these things were actually harmful.

“Kids who spend all day on screens seem less capable of handling real-world challenges.” “That’s anecdotal. Do you have empirical evidence?”

“The therapists pushing pills on every patient don’t seem to be helping anyone get better.” “I’m going to need to see the data on that.”

Your observations? Worthless. Your pattern recognition? Meaningless. Your ability to connect cause and effect? Primitive superstition. Unless it comes with a DOI number and appears in a journal that charges $35 to read a single article, it doesn’t count as knowledge.

This isn’t intellectual rigor; it’s intellectual surrender. It’s the systematic training of an entire population to distrust their own perceptions so completely that they need permission from an authority figure to share a thought, form an opinion, or trust their own eyes.

The Genius of the Con

The same people demanding studies for every claim can’t actually read the studies they worship. They’ve never examined methodology, questioned funding sources, or noticed when conclusions don’t match the actual data. They read the abstract (maybe) and accept it as gospel truth.

I’ve watched highly educated people share studies that literally contradict their point, because they only read the title. I’ve seen professionals cite research funded entirely by the industry that benefits from its conclusions, never questioning the obvious conflict of interest. These intellectual zombies wouldn’t know p-hacking if it bit them in their statistically insignificant asses.

But they’ll still demand you provide a study before you’re allowed to notice that the sky is blue.

According to Dr. John Ioannidis, Stanford professor of medicine, epidemiology, and population health who specializes in meta-research and the reliability of medical evidence concludes up to 90% of published medical research is flawed, misleading, or outright wrong. The majority of findings that make headlines are statistical noise dressed up as discovery.

You know what doesn’t appear in prestigious journals? Null results. Failed experiments. Studies showing that expensive interventions don’t work.

Here’s how the scam works: A pharmaceutical company runs twelve studies on their new antidepressant. Ten show it’s no better than a sugar pill. Two show marginal improvement, barely squeaking past placebo. Guess which two get published? Guess which two your doctor reads about? Guess which two become “the science”?

This isn’t fraud, technically. It’s just selective truth-telling. Like photographing only your good side and calling it an accurate portrait. They didn’t lie about those two positive studies. They just forgot to mention the ten that failed. And since journals don’t publish negative results (boring! no headlines! no grants!), those ten studies vanish into a filing cabinet somewhere, never to trouble the “scientific consensus.”

Now multiply this across thousands of drugs, interventions, and treatments. Create a publication system that only rewards positive findings, where “we found nothing” gets you neither published nor promoted, and you’ve created a “scientific” literature that’s more carefully curated fiction than fact. The “evidence base” your doctor consults? It’s missing most of the actual evidence. It’s like judging a movie by watching only the scenes the studio wanted in the trailer.

The best part? When someone eventually discovers that the drug barely works or that the intervention was useless, it takes years to correct the record. By then, billions have been made, careers have been built, and the same companies have moved on to the next “breakthrough” proven by the same rigged game. This is the google result you receive.

When someone whips out their phone to “fact-check” your observation, what are they really doing? They’re consulting an algorithm specifically designed to feed them whatever truth keeps them clicking.

Industries have weaponized your search for truth. They’ve created “authority” websites, hired SEO experts, and gamed the system to ensure their version of reality appears at the top of your search results. That “medical information” site you trust? Probably funded by pharma. That “fact-checker”? Sponsored by the same corporations they’re supposedly checking.

You’re not researching. You’re being programmed.

The same person who can’t think without a citation will accept the first Google result as objective reality. They’ve outsourced their minds to a search engine that’s been captured by the highest bidder. It’s intellectual dependency at its most pathetic: you’re not discovering truth, you’re consuming whatever narrative has been algorithmically selected to confirm your biases while generating maximum ad revenue.

How We Got This Stupid

This didn’t happen overnight. We were systematically trained to distrust ourselves through years of institutional conditioning.

Turn on any news channel. Every story requires its parade of experts. “For more on this, we turn to Dr. Whatever from Wherever University.” A kid can’t scrape their knee without three specialists weighing in. A heat wave can’t happen without meteorologists, climate scientists, and public health officials explaining that, yes, hot weather is indeed hot and you should probably drink water and seek out the shade. No observation is valid until someone with credentials confirms it.

Watch how they do it: “Experts say exercise might improve mood.”

“Studies suggest water is important for hydration.”

“Research indicates that getting punched in the face could hurt.”

Every mundane observation needs academic blessing, creating a population so intellectually helpless they need expert permission to notice the obvious.

Remember school? Every claim needed a source. Every thought required approval. Original thinking was suspicious; regurgitation was rewarded. “In your own words” meant “paraphrase the textbook.” Critical thinking meant “critique everything except the fundamental assumptions of the system itself.”

Graduate school perfected this lobotomy. You couldn’t write a sentence without three citations. You couldn’t have an idea without genuflecting to whatever academic explored it first. You spent years learning to think in citations, speak in references, and exist as a walking bibliography rather than a thinking human being.

The punchline? They cared more about comma placement than the strength of your ideas. I watched professors spend twenty minutes discussing whether to italicize “et al.” while ignoring that the paper said absolutely nothing new. You’d fail for putting your period outside the parentheses (Smith, 2020). But you’d get an A+ for writing forty pages of formatted nothing.

They called it “academic rigor.” What it really was: learned helplessness. They trained you to believe that knowledge only exists in published papers, that truth requires institutional blessing, that your own observations are worthless without expert validation.

Now you’re so intellectually domesticated that you need a study to tell you that spending 16 hours a day staring at screens might be bad for you. You need a study to confirm that water quenches thirst. You need expert consensus to believe that exercise improves mood and a sedentary lifestyle predicts obesity (correlation not causation!) You need academic validation to trust that maybe, just maybe, drugging every anxious child isn’t the solution to childhood anxiety.

And the experts love this. Your self-doubt is their currency. Each time you surrender your judgment to their authority, they accumulate more power to shape what counts as “reality.” They’ve created a perfect feedback loop: you doubt your observations, seek their validation, accept their version of truth (conveniently aligned with whoever funds them), then doubt yourself even more.

The Truth About Truth

I believe in science. Real science. The kind that questions everything and changes its mind when wrong. Not “The Science” that demands compliance while contradicting itself every six months.

Remember when the experts knew for certain that lobotomies cured mental illness? When they insisted dietary fat caused heart disease while pushing sugar? When they told pregnant women thalidomide was perfectly safe?

Here’s today’s version: Deadly. Lab-grown “meat” created from immortalized cancer cells? The future!

Saturated fat from an egg? Toxic.

Sixty ingredients you can’t pronounce in your “plant-based” breakfast bar? Whole food.

SSRI’s save lives!

Over 20 vaccine shots before age 5 is lifesaving healthcare!

This isn’t science. It’s corporate theology dressed up in a lab coat.

Here’s the beautiful thing about Substack, about independent media: We make the rules. I can share what I observe without genuflecting to academic gatekeepers. When I need to cite something, I will. When there’s a specific claim that is well studied, I’ll back it up.

But my observations about the world? My analysis of patterns I’ve witnessed? My conclusions from decades of experience? Stating the obvious? Those don’t need institutional blessing. If that bothers you, there’s a comment section where you can perform your academic theater. Just know that demanding citations for obvious observations is the intellectual equivalent of asking for a permit to think.

When someone demands a citation instead of engaging with your ideas, they’re not being responsible. They’re performing the same intellectual submission as putting pronouns in their bio or a syringe emoji in their profile.

Fear makes people stupid. Make them afraid enough and they’ll inject anything, eat anything, believe anything. They’ll report their neighbors, celebrate censorship, and demand you join them in their cage. “Trust the experts” isn’t an argument; it’s a confession of intellectual surrender.

Your mind’s sovereignty is the last frontier of freedom. Every time you outsource your thinking to Google’s first result, every time you need expert permission to trust your own eyes, every time you demand a study before acknowledging obvious reality, you’re not being smart. You’re being domesticated.

Real scientists say “I don’t know” more than “trust me.” Real scientists try to prove their arguments wrong. They are obsessively seeking out truth. But “The Science” demands worship, punishes heretics, and changes its commandments while insisting it never changed at all.

Stop asking permission to think. Start asking why they’re so desperate to control what you’re allowed to notice.

RESIST

