The year was 1983. Second grade. I was seven years old and remember it vividly. That sterile classroom with its white cinder blocks, bathed in fluorescent lighting that hummed like a swarm of dying insects when you listened closely. Of course this distracted me from the daily lesson. That persistent electrical drone became more fascinating than whatever was being taught, pulling my attention toward the ceiling tiles, the flickering tube in the corner, anywhere but the chalkboard. This was the perfect environment for an active, social seven-year-old boy to understand what imprisonment felt like.

Every surface was engineered to resist life itself: those cinder blocks painted in a shade of white that belonged in a psychiatric ward, the floors polished to a shine that reflected nothing but more fluorescence. The room was a monument to institutional control, where the architecture itself conspired to flatten the spirits of children whose bodies were built to run, climb, explore. Instead, we sat. We copied. We learned that our natural state was something to be suppressed.

The desks sat in perfect rows, each one precisely aligned with military precision, facing forward toward the altar of education: the teacher’s desk. Bells rang on schedule, just like the factories our grandfathers had worked in, training us to move when commanded, stop when ordered. The teacher stood at the front with godlike authority, the sole dispenser of knowledge and approval. To earn her blessing, you had to master the ritual: raise your hand straight up, wait in silence to be chosen, then regurgitate the exact answer in the exact way she required it. Not your words. Her words.

The quick learners figured out the game fast. Follow the rules. Memorize, don’t think. Speak in soft, kind tones that never challenged or questioned. Smile and be polite, even when your brain was screaming with boredom. Only speak when spoken to, like Victorian children who should be seen but not heard. And God forbid you turned to whisper to your friend or neighbor about anything real, anything human. That was the cardinal sin: “taking them off task.” As if the task itself wasn’t already taking us off the business of being curious, creative, fully alive children. The system wasn’t designed to educate; it was designed to produce compliance.

Then came the behavior management program. A stack of poker chips placed in front of every seven-year-old, our worth literally quantified in plastic tokens. We’d get warnings first, of course. Reminders that we must raise our hands to speak, stay on task, complete our busy work exactly as instructed. But when you violated these cardinal rules, when you committed the unforgivable sins of talking, daydreaming, or asking a question that veered “off task,” you weren’t just scolded. No, the ritual required participation in your own humiliation.

“Walk up and put a chip in the box.”

For a sensitive seven-year-old boy, the scolding alone was enough to make your cheeks burn. But then came the walk of shame: standing up while twenty-five pairs of eyes tracked your journey to the front of the room, the hollow clatter of the chip hitting the bottom of that box, the return journey to your seat feeling like it stretched for miles. The weight of that moment still sits in my chest.

Every Friday, the compliant children who still possessed all their chips received certificates. Their names went up on the bulletin board like saints in a cathedral of conformity. Week after week, month after month, the same good soldiers marched up to collect their rewards for sitting still, for suppressing their curiosity, for never coloring outside the lines. The entire year, there was only one student who failed to receive a single certificate.

That was me.

What was unknown to the teacher was the weekly ritual I endured at home. Every Friday, my father would come home from work and ask me for my certificate. Each week I would have to confess my sins, and I would endure a tidal wave of anger, his voice rising with each word:

“What is wrong with you?”

The shame would build to intense levels, layer upon layer, week after week. I internalized that hate, swallowed it whole until it became part of me. If I was lucky, I would avoid a physical beating. But often my punishment was physically painful, the kind of pain that taught a seven-year-old boy that his natural state of being was fundamentally broken. Obedience was literally beaten into me, one Friday at a time.

Since I often lost my chips early in the week, sometimes Monday, sometimes Tuesday, I endured a level of anticipatory anxiety that built until it became unbearable to exist in that classroom. The dread started in my stomach Sunday night and grew throughout the week. I already knew what was coming Friday evening.

What was my incentive to follow the rules for the rest of the week?

The anxiety I felt, combined with the burning desire for freedom outside those sterile walls, was often too much to bear. My body vibrated with the need to escape, to run, to be anywhere but trapped in that seat waiting for Friday’s inevitable reckoning.

The burning curiosity I had about subjects, the questions I now know were legitimate expressions of an engaged mind, were punished as disruptions. I remember the parent teacher conferences where my behavior was always the focus. My academic achievement was consistently above grade level, but that didn’t matter. It was always my behavior that became the problem to solve, the defect to correct. The message was clear: being smart wasn’t enough if you couldn’t sit still and shut up.

I still have that second grade report card. Straight A’s across the board. And below those perfect grades, a handwritten paragraph about my greatest deficiency: being a “chatter box.”

I would daydream and watch the other students with vigilant attention, studying them like an anthropologist observing a foreign tribe. They knew how to shape-shift, these kids. They could transform themselves into exactly what the teacher wanted: silent, still, dead-eyed vessels waiting to be filled with information. These weren’t the same children who ran wild with me on the playground ten minutes earlier. On the asphalt, they were alive, screaming, laughing, fully human. But the moment they crossed that classroom threshold, they became something else entirely. Performers in a play they’d memorized without being taught the script.

I saw the fear in their eyes. The way they’d glance nervously at the teacher before answering, calibrating their voices to hit just the right note of submission. The way their bodies would tense when someone else got in trouble, relief flooding their faces that it wasn’t them this time. They’d learned what I couldn’t seem to grasp: that survival in this place meant killing parts of yourself every morning and hoping they’d resurrect at recess.

By middle school, my fear had completely transmuted into rage. I watched those same shape-shifting students, now twelve and thirteen, perfecting their performance art of compliance. They’d raise their hands with rehearsed responses, never questioning why they were learning what they were learning, never wondering who decided this curriculum mattered. The anger that replaced my fear became rocket fuel for something I wouldn’t understand until decades later.

These experiences, brutal as they were, became instrumental in my ability to protect boys just like the one I was. Every chip I lost, every Friday beating, every moment of shame in that classroom was preparing me for exactly what God tasked me to do right now: wage war against this oppressive system that crushes the spirits of children. I am grateful for every second of that suffering because it forged me into someone who cannot and will not stay silent while this machinery continues to grind up children’s souls.

Here’s the darkest irony: those high-achieving, compliant students who collected their certificates every Friday? They’re often the same ones I’m in debate with now. They’re the doctors pushing SSRIs on seven-year-olds. The pediatricians insisting every energetic boy needs Adderall. The public health officials demanding universal vaccination. Not because they’ve critically examined the science, God no. But because they’re still playing the same role they perfected in second grade: providing the answers that were given to them by the authority. Still raising their hands. Still waiting to be called on. Still desperate for that certificate of compliance.

They never learned to think. They learned to repeat. And now they have medical degrees.

This was and still very much is American Public School. If you want to understand why over 80% of the U.S. population rolled up their sleeves for an experimental mRNA gene therapy marketed as a vaccine for a novel virus that, for me and most healthy people, resembled nothing more than a cold, look no further than this type of conditioning. We were trained from age seven to comply first, think never.

If you want to understand why we surrendered freedoms provided to us by God and enshrined in the Constitution, the freedom to assemble, to worship, to breathe unobstructed air, to make our own medical decisions, to keep our businesses open, to comfort our dying parents, understand this level of conditioning. We were programmed to trust authority over our own judgment, to value safety over liberty, to fear standing out more than standing up.

The fruits of this system are visible everywhere. Seventeen percent of American boys now carry an ADHD label and swallow stimulants daily, their natural energy pathologized into submission. Twenty percent of adolescent girls take SSRIs, their normal emotional responses to an insane world medicated into numbness. We created a generation primed for pharmaceutical compliance, trained to believe that discomfort requires intervention, that variation from the norm requires correction, that the experts always know better than our own bodies and minds.

If I had been born twenty years later, I would have been labeled and drugged by second grade.

No question.

No debate.

The checklist would have been completed, the prescription written, and my developing brain bathed in amphetamines before I learned cursive. Nobody would have recognized that I was biologically and spiritually designed to socialize, to move, to play, to question everything. Nobody would have seen a child who needed to understand why rules existed rather than blindly follow them. They would have seen a disorder.

Let me be clear: My internal experience in that classroom had nothing to do with a genetic brain disease. Nothing. The fear I felt was real. The anticipatory anxiety about Friday’s beating was a survival response to potential violence. The inability to sit still while waiting for inevitable verbal and physical abuse was not ADHD. It was humanity. It was a child’s nervous system doing exactly what nervous systems are supposed to do when trapped in threatening environments: seek escape.

The mental health industrial complex is not healthcare. It is an enforcement arm of the authoritarian state, designed to pathologize resistance and medicate dissent. In 1983, that system was still being constructed to create compliant factory workers and office drones for the producer economy. We needed bodies that could perform repetitive tasks without complaint, minds that wouldn’t question why they were trading their lives for wages.

Now we’ve evolved into something far more sinister. The consumer economy doesn’t need producers; it needs addicts. Compliant, anxious, depressed addicts who will buy anything that promises to fill the void where their authentic selves used to be. The public school to pharmaceutical pipeline ensures we create exactly that: chemically dependent citizens who learned at age seven that their natural state requires correction, that feeling deeply requires medication, that questioning authority is a symptom rather than a survival skill.

The manufacturing of mental illness for social control has evolved beyond the classroom. They now run “mental health screening” programs, hunting for pathology in every child, teaching them to see their humanity as disease. Consider this study: twenty-eight percent of healthy young adults believe they have ADHD. But after exposure to an “ADHD awareness campaign” using material from advocacy groups, that number exploded to fifty-eight percent.

This isn’t healthcare. It’s manufactured demand through psychological manipulation. They’re teaching people to diagnose themselves with disorders requiring lifelong medication. The poker chips have been replaced with TikTok videos and Instagram infographics, funded by the same interests profiting from every prescription. Every “mental health screening” is a sales funnel. Every “awareness campaign” is customer acquisition dressed as public health. They’re creating patients directly, teaching five-year-olds to identify “symptoms” before they can spell pharmaceutical.

AWAKEN

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment