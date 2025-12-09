It was July. A long drive home from a conference. The kind of miles where your mind wanders into territory you normally avoid. A question surfaced that wouldn’t leave: How much of what we believe is actually ours? How much of who we are has been shaped by forces we never consented to?

I picked up my phone at a rest stop. A social media post appeared - someone referencing a book I’d never heard of. Outwitting the Devil by Napoleon Hill.

I downloaded it. By the time I pulled into my driveway, I had listened to the entire thing.

Here’s what you need to understand about this book: Hill wrote it in 1938, one year after Think and Grow Rich made him famous. And then it vanished.

His wife, Annie Lou, refused to let it be published. The content was too dangerous. Too controversial. When Hill died in 1970, the manuscript passed to her. When she died in 1984, it went to her nephew, Dr. Charles Johnson, president of the Napoleon Hill Foundation. He recognized its power - but his wife shared Annie Lou’s fears. She made him promise not to release it while she was alive.

Seventy-three years. This book sat locked away for seventy-three years.

It was finally published in June of 2011.

Think about the timing. Think about what was happening in 2011. Smartphones had just become ubiquitous. Social media was exploding. The architecture of capture was being built in real time. The machinery of drift that Hill warned about in 1938 was evolving into something he couldn’t have imagined - and his warning arrived precisely as we needed it most.

I don’t believe that’s coincidence. I believe the book was held back until the moment it would matter.

And I know now - it was held for me.

I was asking a question. The answer arrived.

That’s how it works when you’re paying attention. That’s how it works when you’re connected to the field. You receive.

In the book, Hill conducts an imaginary interview with the Devil himself. And the Devil is remarkably forthcoming. He explains exactly how he captures human souls - not through dramatic temptation or obvious evil, but through something far more insidious.

Drift.

Drifters, the Devil explains, are people who have surrendered the capacity for independent thought. They move through life in a kind of trance, absorbing whatever programming is placed before them. They don’t choose their beliefs. They don’t question what they’re told. They simply... drift.

The Devil claims that 98% of people are drifters.

Not because they’re stupid. Not because they’re bad. Because drifting is easy. It requires nothing. No confrontation. No discomfort. No swimming against the current. You just... float. Let the tide take you. Accept what you’re given. Think what you’re told to think. Want what you’re trained to want.

Hill asks the Devil how he creates drifters. The answer is chilling in its simplicity: fear and habit.

First, you make people afraid. Afraid of poverty. Afraid of criticism. Afraid of illness. Afraid of loss. Afraid of being different. Fear paralyzes independent thought. A frightened mind doesn’t question - it seeks safety in conformity.

Then you give them habits. Little routines that fill the space where thinking might occur. Distractions that feel like choices. Consumption that feels like living. You keep them busy. You keep them entertained. You keep them just comfortable enough that they never ask the one question that could set them free:

Is any of this actually mine?

Hill wrote this in 1938. He was describing radio programs and newspapers and the early machinery of mass influence.

He had no idea what was coming.

Or possibly he did?

The Signal

There are moments when something breaks through. You know them. A solution arrives fully formed before your conscious mind could have assembled it. A creative impulse so clear it feels like dictation. A sudden knowing that bypasses logic entirely. The flow state. The divine spark. Whatever language you use - these are moments of connection to something larger than the chattering mind.

These moments require one thing: stillness.

Not meditation-retreat stillness. Not perfect-silence stillness. But the kind of internal quiet where something other than your conditioned thoughts can speak.

When was the last time you experienced that quiet?

I mean really. When was the last time you sat with nothing competing for your attention? No television. No music. No scrolling. No podcast filling the silence of your commute. No screen glowing in your peripheral vision.

We have engineered these moments out of existence.

The average American spends over seven hours per day consuming digital media. Seven hours. The average person touches their phone 2,617 times per day—heavy users, over 5,400. We fall asleep with one glowing inches from our faces. We fill every gap, every pause, every moment of potential stillness with input.

And we think this is normal. We think this is choice.

I’m suggesting it’s neither.

Here is what I’ve learned: There is a war for your mind. Not a metaphorical war. Not a competition for market share. A war. And the objective is simple - keep you in drift. Keep you consuming. Keep you reactive. Keep you anywhere but that still, quiet space where you might actually hear something true.

The television was not an accident. The smartphone was not an accident. The algorithmic feed designed to hijack your dopamine system was not an accident. The pornography available in infinite variety was not an accident. Every one of these technologies was refined, tested, and deployed with an understanding of how human attention works - and how to capture it.

I’ll be writing more about the specific history. The research into television’s effect on brainwave states. The origins of modern advertising in wartime propaganda. The deliberate architecture of addiction. But for now, I want to plant one seed:

What if the noise exists to block the only signal that matters?

What if something doesn’t want you to reach that field?

The Programming I Didn’t Know I Had

In August, I stopped watching television.

You need to understand what this cost me. I’m a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The real kind. The kind who has structured Sundays around football for decades. The kind who wept when we finally won it all in 2017. The kind whose mood on Monday was dictated by what happened on Sunday.

When we lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, I was wrecked. Genuinely wrecked. Couldn’t shake it for days. And somewhere in that fog of disappointment, a question surfaced that I couldn’t ignore:

Why?

I wasn’t on the field. I didn’t drop a pass. I didn’t miss a tackle. I was sitting on a couch, watching men I’ve never met play a game. And yet my nervous system responded as if I had personally failed. My mood, my energy, my entire emotional state - hijacked by an outcome I had zero control over.

How did this happen? How did I become so fused with something so completely outside of me?

I started tracing it back. The childhood Sundays. The bonding with my father over games. The city identity. The way Philadelphia wraps its self-worth around its teams. The jerseys. The fantasy leagues. The hours of ESPN. The algorithms feeding me endless Eagles content. Layer upon layer upon layer of conditioning until a football game felt like life or death.

And what was the cost? How many Sundays - how many years of Sundays - had I surrendered to this? How much emotional energy poured into something that gave nothing back? How much stillness had I filled with pregame shows and halftime analysis and postgame breakdowns?

The attachment wasn’t love. It was programming.

Giving that up was surgery. But something in me knew it had to go.

The first few weeks were brutal. I didn’t know what to do with myself on Sundays. The silence was uncomfortable. Almost painful. My mind raced, grasping for stimulation.

And then it began to settle.

In the stillness, something spoke. Not audibly. Not in words exactly. More like knowing arriving unbidden - a clarity that didn’t come from my own reasoning. It felt like tuning into a frequency that had always been there, broadcasting beneath the noise I’d been generating for decades.

I stopped drinking. The desire simply lifted. One day it was there, the next it wasn’t. Like something had reached in and removed it.

Let me be clear - alcohol wasn’t ruining my life. I wasn’t hiding bottles or missing work. By any clinical measure, I was fine. And that’s exactly what made it invisible.

It was drift. Pure drift.

I’d sit down at a restaurant and order a drink without thinking. Not because I wanted one - because that’s what you do. A cocktail party meant a cocktail in my hand. Happy hour meant a drink. A work dinner, a glass of wine. A celebration, champagne. A hard day, a bourbon. The script was already written. I was just following it.

I never asked: Who wrote this? I never noticed I wasn’t choosing. The automation was so complete, so normalized, so social that questioning it never occurred to me.

Until the stillness. Until something showed me what I couldn’t see: I had been reaching for a substance on cue, like a trained response. Not because I needed it. Because I had been programmed to believe that’s what adults do.

The field didn’t just remove the desire. It revealed the programming.

I stopped using the microwave. I can’t give you a scientific explanation for that one. I just received a clear sense: stop. So I stopped. This is what trust looks like when you’re connected to the field. You don’t always get reasons. You get instructions. And you learn to follow them.

Ideas started arriving whole - not assembled through logic, but delivered complete. Decisions that felt guided rather than calculated. Solutions I couldn’t have constructed but somehow knew were right.

I’m not describing metaphor. I’m describing what actually happens when you create enough silence for something to get through.

I’m not special. I’m not more spiritual than you. I simply created enough silence for something to get through.

This article is one of those transmissions.

The Investigation Begins

The drift Hill described was dangerous in 1938. It’s catastrophic now. Because the machinery of capture has become so sophisticated, so omnipresent, so normalized that we don’t even recognize we’re in it.

We think we’re choosing. We’re being chosen.

We think we’re relaxing. We’re being programmed.

We think we’re connecting. We’re being isolated from the only connection that matters - the one to that field, that source, that still small voice that has guided human beings since the beginning.

If we stay cut off from that, we don’t evolve. We stay stuck. Perpetual war. Perpetual disease. Perpetual suffering. Perpetual disconnection masquerading as hyper-connection.

We were built to transcend this.

In future articles, I’m going to show you how the capture works.

The specific operations. The history they don’t teach. The science they don’t publicize. We’ll go deep into the research on television and brainwave states - what happens neurologically when you watch a screen. The origins of modern advertising in wartime propaganda and the men who built it. The deliberate engineering of addiction into every platform you use. The documented history of who funded what, and why.

This is not going to be surface-level commentary. This is going to be investigation.

Those of you who followed my work on SSRIs know what that looks like. What started as clinical concern became years of research. It took me to FDA panels. To exposed documents the pharmaceutical industry wanted buried. To interviews with the researchers who’ve dedicated their careers to uncovering what these drugs actually do. That obsession cost me time, reputation in certain circles, and comfort. It also became some of the most important work I’ve ever done.

I feel that same pull now. The same sense that something needs to be excavated and brought into the light. The same knowing that this matters - not for clicks, not for controversy, but because people are being captured and they don’t even know it.

I’m going to follow this where it leads.

These articles will be reserved for my paid subscribers. Not because I want to gatekeep information, but because work at this depth requires support. It takes time to read the studies, trace the funding, connect the history, and translate it into something useful. Those of you who subscribe make that possible. You’re not paying for content. You’re funding an investigation.

I’m grateful for that. More than I can say.

Consider this your invitation to stop drifting.

AWAKEN

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

