It is the morning before a conference and I am sitting with my coffee, wondering if I should say what I actually believe.

The Inner Compass Initiative is hosting “The Future of Mental Health in America.” Some of the most prominent names in the movement critical of the psychiatric industrial complex will be in attendance. Researchers. Authors. Activists. People I respect. People whose work has shaped my own.

I am honored to be among them. And I am nervous.

Not because I fear disagreement on the data. We agree on the data. The drugs do not work as advertised. The diagnoses are not valid. The system creates more patients than it cures.

But when the conversation turns to why, I feel the ground shift beneath me.

Many of my colleagues locate the problem in perverse financial incentives. An industry that profits from illness. This analysis is correct. Others see well-meaning professionals trapped in a paradigm they inherited. Good people doing harm because they were trained to. This is also true.

But I do not think ignorance explains what we are witnessing. I do not think greed alone accounts for the scale of the damage. The precision of it. The way every intervention seems designed to sever one more connection.

I see something deeper. And I hesitate to say it out loud.

I see a spiritual attack on human beings. A systematic severing of everything that makes us whole.

This is where I lose people. The moment I use the word “spiritual,” half the room files me under “not serious.” The moment I name God, I am no longer a scientist.

And yet. If materialism itself is the weapon, then of course it will teach us to dismiss anyone who names it.

So here I am. Coffee getting cold. Wondering how much truth the room can hold.

I think you know which way I am leaning.

To the materialist, this sounds like madness. Conspiracy thinking. The kind of claim that discredits the person making it.

But hear me out.

The Blueprint

If you wanted to create human suffering at scale, how would you do it?

I mean really engineer it. Systematically. Across an entire civilization.

Here is the recipe.

Tell people their inner life is a malfunction. Their emotions are not signals. Their distress is not information. Their anxiety is not an intelligent response to a world that has gone insane. It is broken machinery. Faulty wiring. A chemical accident in three pounds of meat.

Sever them from meaning. Their suffering has no purpose. It points to nothing. It is not calling them toward growth or change or awakening. It is just noise. Static. A glitch in the hardware that needs to be muted. Feeling less is feeling “better”.

Disconnect them from each other. They are skin-encapsulated egos. Isolated machines in a dead universe. When they die, it is over. Lights out. Nothing. So life becomes a frantic scramble to maximize pleasure and minimize pain before the void swallows them whole. No purpose. No continuity. No soul. Just atoms temporarily mistaking themselves for a person.

Cut them off from the sacred. There is no soul. There is no spirit. There is no God. There is no larger field of consciousness or meaning that holds them. There is only matter, grinding on forever, going nowhere.

Tell them it is genetic. Their anxiety, their depression, their cancer: encoded in their DNA. Coming for them no matter what. Their childhood, their trauma, their loneliness, their disconnection from everything sacred: irrelevant. The fault is in their cells. Plant the fear early. Tell them their grandfather had it. Let the fear itself become the disease. Then offer salvation: a drug, a scan, a breakthrough always just around the corner. Make them cling to this brief flicker of existence. Prolong it at any cost. It is all you have. There is nothing on the other side.

Convince them they are powerless. They cannot heal themselves. They cannot find their own way. They need experts. They need interventions. They need to hand their authority over to someone with credentials and a prescription pad.

Then alter their biology with synthetic chemicals that dysregulate the very systems that might restore them to balance. Call it treatment. Watch them get worse. Prescribe more.

Now step back and observe the results.

Anxiety disorders: epidemic. Depression: skyrocketing. Suicide: climbing every year. Young people reporting unprecedented levels of hopelessness.

But it does not stop at the mind.

The body keeps the score. Chronic illness is exploding. Autoimmune diseases have tripled in recent decades. Cancer strikes younger and younger populations. Heart disease. Diabetes. Inflammatory conditions of every kind. A civilization of bodies attacking themselves.

And the treatments? They accelerate the destruction. Synthetic chemicals that the body does not recognize, altering receptor systems that evolved over millennia. Drugs that dysregulate the very processes they claim to correct. Vaccines, antibiotics, psychiatric medications, metabolic interventions: each one pushing biology further from its natural design. The body adapts. Then it breaks. Then they prescribe more.

Disease is the body at dis-ease. We have severed human beings from nature, from connection, from meaning, from real food, from sunlight, from movement, from rest. We have marinated them in fear and chronic stress. We have poisoned their air, their water, their soil. And then we have injected them with synthetic solutions to the problems we created.

The body is not failing. It is responding. Intelligently. Desperately. To a world that has declared war on its design.

Disconnected from each other. Disconnected from nature. Disconnected from meaning. Disconnected from the sacred. Marinating in stress hormones. Nervous systems locked in permanent threat response. Immune systems confused and misfiring. Bodies that have forgotten what harmony feels like.

This is not a mystery. This is cause and effect.

Sever a human being from connection, from purpose, from the field of life itself, and watch what happens. The mind fragments. The body follows. The soul, denied and dismissed, screams through symptoms that the paradigm then labels as more diseases requiring more interventions.

A mental health crisis that worsens with every passing decade. A chronic illness epidemic that medicine cannot explain. Cancer rates that defy the logic of better screening and earlier detection.

This is not a failure. This is a success.

The materialist paradigm is doing exactly what it was designed to do.

I use the word “designed” deliberately. Not because a cabal orchestrates every detail. But because the pattern has a signature. Separation from self. Separation from others. Separation from nature. Separation from meaning. Separation from God. Every arrow points the same direction. Every intervention severs another connection.

This is spiritual warfare. The target is your soul. And the first move was convincing you that you do not have one.

The Paradigm Is Already Dead

Here is what the materialist paradigm cannot survive: its own evidence.

In 2014, over 600 scientists signed the Manifesto for a Post-Materialist Science. Nobel laureates. Researchers from Columbia, Cambridge, Arizona. Their declaration: science has been “constricted by dogmatism” and “subservience to the philosophy of materialism.”

Let me be clear. The materialist paradigm is not incomplete. It is not awaiting refinement. It is wrong. Exposed by its own methods. Exposed decades ago. And they know it.

Quantum physics shattered materialism a century ago. Particles remain entangled across any distance. Consciousness affects physical measurement. The founders of quantum mechanics, Heisenberg, Schrödinger, Pauli, understood: consciousness is not an accident in the universe. It is fundamental to it. Separation is the illusion. Connection is reality.

The brain does not produce consciousness. Near-death experiences occur during flat EEGs. Terminal lucidity returns the mind when the brain is destroyed. Psychedelics expand awareness while decreasing brain activity. The brain is a filter, not a generator. And death does not end you. The evidence is overwhelming. They simply refuse to look.

The placebo effect is not a nuisance variable. It is proof that consciousness shapes matter. Sham surgeries work as well as real ones half the time. Belief heals tissue. Your mind is not along for the ride. It is running the show.

You can heal yourself. Real food. Sunlight. Bare feet on earth. Clean water. Sleep. Nature. Remove the interference and the body knows exactly what to do. They need you to forget this.

Love is not sentiment. It is measurable energy. Your heart’s electromagnetic field radiates feet beyond your body. Others receive it. Brainwaves synchronize across space. We are fields interacting with fields. Telepathy is statistically confirmed. We are connected in ways the paradigm forbids.

Loneliness kills faster than smoking. Love predicts survival after heart surgery better than any drug ever tested. Service to others lifts depression more reliably than SSRIs. A single session of forest bathing boosts immune function for 30 days. Spirituality reduces recurrent depression by 90%. No pharmaceutical on earth comes close. Which is exactly why these trials will never be funded. You cannot patent love. You cannot bottle the forest. You cannot sell someone their own connection to God.

We are not machines. We are conscious beings woven into a living web of connection, capable of healing ourselves and each other, capable of surviving death, capable of direct communion with the sacred.

The materialists know. The research exists. The data is clear. They suppress it because it threatens everything: the pharmaceutical profits, the institutional authority, the entire worldview that keeps you dependent, disconnected, and convinced you are powerless.

The materialist paradigm is not just wrong. It is the disease posing as the cure.

The Words We Still Use

So here I am. Preparing to attend a conference filled with some of the sharpest critics of psychiatry in America and around the globe. People who have exposed the corruption. Who have documented the harm. Who have dedicated their lives to reform.

And yet.

How many will still say “ADHD” as if it is a thing? How many will reference “Bipolar Disorder” or “Major Depressive Disorder” as if these labels describe discovered realities rather than invented categories?

Here is the deepest irony of the materialist paradigm: it cannot even meet its own standards.

Where is the objective medical test for “major depressive disorder”? Where is the brain scan that diagnoses ADHD? Or the gene that makes it genetic? Where is the biomarker, the lesion, the measurable abnormality that confirms any psychiatric disorder?

There is none. There never has been.

These are not diseases. They are inventions. Voted into existence by committees with financial ties to the companies selling the cures. No blood test confirms them. No scan detects them. No biomarker has ever been found. The DSM is not science. It is a billing manual in a lab coat. And yet we gather in conference rooms debating treatments for conditions that were fabricated by consensus. How do I argue against fiction? How do I disprove what was never proven? The game is rigged. We are using their invented language to describe our real lives.

The materialists claim to reject what cannot be measured. And then they build an entire empire on constructs no instrument has ever detected.

This was never confusing to me. It was clarifying.

Because it revealed that the paradigm was never about science. It was about control. About capturing human suffering under institutional authority. About converting the full spectrum of human experience into a market.

So how do I stand before this room and speak?

I speak the truth as I see it. The failed paradigm is not just failed methodology. It is failed metaphysics. A spiritual error with medical consequences.

We will not fix this with better research designs or reformed diagnostic criteria. We will not fix it by finding the right drug or the right gene or the right neural circuit.

We will fix it by remembering what we are.

Conscious beings. Not machines. Embedded in webs of connection that our health depends upon. Capable of healing ourselves and each other. Equipped for transcendence. Wired for God.

The bridge between science and spirituality is not a compromise. It is a homecoming. The post-materialist research is not asking us to abandon rigor. It is asking us to expand it. To follow the evidence even when it leads beyond the comfortable confines of a dead universe.

The future of mental health is not better psychiatry. It is the end of the paradigm that made psychiatry necessary.

It is a return to meaning. To connection. To soul.

AWAKEN

