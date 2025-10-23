Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Te Reagan
I’ve been screaming this for years. I’ve watched friends drug their kids because a school counselor told them something was wrong with their kid.

My best friend drugged her kid. I begged her not to. One day she came for a visit. Her boy was around eleven years old. She gave him a pill. After about thirty minutes, she asked me to notice how much calmer he was. How he was able to focus. I told her that if she gave me a dose of speed that I’d probably get real interested in cleaning out my closet. She wouldn’t ever listen.

Now her son is 27 years old. He’s depressed and has tried to kill himself several times. He hates his mom. He’s even accused her of drugging him.

I think all his problems are from being drugged for his whole childhood.

It’s really sad. And of course, mom has no clue what’s happening. She wants him to see a psychiatrist.

jools
Excuse my French, but fucking brilliant rant and come back at Ms Research Assistant - I particularly enjoyed the she/hers pronouns additions.. for myself as soon as I see that after someones name I automatically know that what they say is going to be nonsense for the best part. I haven't yet listened to the interview- its night time here and I don't want to dysregulate my nervous system by getting annoyed at ignorance dressed as academia. I will listen tomorrow but I really enjoyed the written piece. Looking forward to hearing logic come up against academic arrogance again.

