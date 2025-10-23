You genuinely cannot make this up. I couldn’t have scripted a better exposure of psychiatric establishment arrogance if I’d hired Hollywood writers.

Dr. Ryan Sultan, a board-certified adult and child psychiatrist, Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, researcher with his own lab studying “mental health informatics” and “large public health datasets,” agreed to come on my podcast. This man has all the credentials. The Ivy League appointment. The NIH connections. The published papers. The works.

For over two hours, we sat across from each other discussing ADHD, the drugging of 7 million American children, and the complete lack of biological markers for this supposed medical condition. Watch the full episode here:

Throughout our conversation, Dr. Sultan made admission after admission that undermined his own profession’s practices. He agreed the diagnosis rates “seem high.” He confirmed financial incentives drive prescriptions (”there’s no question”). He acknowledged we’re “way ahead” of the world in drugging kids. He admitted exercise reduces symptoms to the point where many children wouldn’t even qualify for diagnosis anymore.

It was beautiful. Every question I asked seemed to pull another brick from the wall of psychiatric authority.

But here’s where it transforms from interesting interview to absolute comedy gold. After our conversation, Dr. Sultan apparently went back to his Columbia office, reviewed the recording, and realized just how many damaging admissions he’d made.

So what does a Columbia professor do when he’s accidentally told the truth about his profession for two hours? Does he reflect on these contradictions? Does he reconsider his practices?

No. He sends his fresh out of undergrad research assistant to demand I correct the “factual inaccuracies.”

I swear on everything holy, this actually happened. This is not satire. This is not exaggeration. This is the medical establishment in all its hierarchical, credential-worshipping, reality-denying glory.

After over two hours of conversation about ADHD with Dr. Ryan Sultan of Columbia University, I received this delightful email:

Dear Roger, I hope you are having a wonderful start to your week! My name is (redacted) and I am a Research Assistant with Dr. Ryan Sultan and Integrative Psychiatry. As a recent graduate of Emory University, I am very interested in a future in psychology and mental health education for the general public. This morning, I sat down with Dr. Sultan to watch your discussion and review the podcast for factual accuracy. We believe this is an important part of the process, especially as Dr. Sultan is representing the NIH, Columbia University, and the field as a whole. Our lab works with large public health datasets, and the information we communicate to the public must be consistent with public health data. We noticed multiple factual inaccuracies when watching over the video. Attached is a letter from Dr. Sultan on the topic. Given his educational and professional responsibilities, he felt that it was important to correct any factual errors and clarify misleading information. Please review Dr. Sultan’s letter. Thank you very much for your time and important conversation. Sincerely, (Redacted) Research Assistant Integrative Psych she/her/hers

The attached Pdf continued:

For the sake of accuracy and public health, misconceptions about ADHD can affect real people—especially children— it’s important that listeners get correct information. Below I’ve numbered the key points from the podcast, with approximate time stamps, and provided simple explanations and evidence for why they need clarification (these are attached, “List of Specific Factual Errors in Podcast”). I kindly request that you either A) edit these parts of the episode to reflect inaccuracies or B) add disclaimers or C) include this letter in the publicly available show notes. This will help ensure your listeners aren’t misled.

For the sake of public health? The man is worried about ‘misleading’ listeners while remaining breathtakingly ignorant that his entire profession is under global assault for systematic fraud. He sits in his New York office, surrounded by colleagues who parrot the same training, funded by the same sources, validated by the same corrupt journals, genuinely believing he represents medical truth. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is documenting how psychiatry became pharma’s most profitable con game. This isn’t just ignorance - it’s the kind of willful blindness that only comes from being paid not to see.

Let’s pause here. A recent college graduate watched our conversation and found “factual inaccuracies.” What were these inaccuracies? Well, that’s the beautiful part. Dr. Sultan himself had already admitted most of my points during our actual conversation. Every time I asked him to critically defend whether ADHD is an actual medical condition rather than just recite his position, his eyes glazed over like a cult member being asked why the spaceship hasn’t arrived yet.

Dr. Sultan had over two hours to debate these points with me directly. He had every opportunity to defend his position, cite his studies, and prove ADHD is a legitimate medical condition. Instead, he fumbled, admitted problems, agreed with my criticisms, and then retreated to his office to have a 22-year-old research assistant pull citations and wave her Emory degree at me.

This is intellectual weakness at its finest. When you can’t defend your ideas in real-time, when you need to run back to your approved sources and have an underling fight your battles, you’re not a scientist. You’re a useful idiot in a system you don’t even understand.

The citations the research assistant and Dr. Sultan sent are all studying something that doesn’t exist as a discrete medical entity. Every single study assumes ADHD is real, then measures outcomes based on that false premise. It’s like sending me peer-reviewed research on the aerodynamics of flying carpets or the metabolic rate of unicorns.

The methodology could be flawless (it’s not), the statistics impeccable, the journals prestigious, but you’re still studying something you made up. You cannot generate valid research about an invalid construct. Every study about ADHD “treatment effectiveness” is measuring whether drugging children makes them sit still, not whether we’re treating an actual disease. I explained to Dr. Sultan that alcohol reduces social anxiety, but we don’t diagnose people with ‘alcohol deficiency disorder’ and prescribe daily vodka shots. But Ms. Research Assistant wouldn’t understand this because she’s been trained to worship citations rather than evaluate what they’re actually measuring.

I don’t deny that some children have trouble focusing or sitting still, just like I don’t deny fevers exist. But imagine if we created “Fever Disorder” and gave children daily aspirin for life without ever investigating why they have a fever. Sure, the aspirin might statistically lower their temperature. Dr. Sultan’s studies would show aspirin “works” for Fever Disorder. But we’d be ignoring the actual causes: bacterial infections, viral infections, autoimmune conditions, cancer, medication reactions, heat stroke, inflammatory diseases, or dozens of other serious conditions that cause fever.

That’s exactly what we’re doing with ADHD. We see behaviors (symptoms), skip the investigation, slap on a label, and prescribe amphetamines. The drugs might make kids sit still, just like aspirin lowers fever, but we never address what’s actually happening: trauma, sleep deprivation, nutritional deficiencies, sensory processing issues, learning differences, abuse, neglect, or simply being a normal child in an abnormal environment. ADHD has a construct validity problem.

Why ADHD Fails Every Test of Medical Validity and Reliability

During the podcast, I presented Dr. Sultan with a fundamental challenge that psychiatry cannot answer: ADHD fails the basic requirements of validity and reliability that define legitimate medical conditions.

What Medical Validity Actually Means

Let me break this down for those who haven’t spent years studying psychometrics. Validity means you’re measuring what you claim to be measuring. A valid medical diagnosis identifies an actual disease process happening in the body.

For example:

Diabetes is valid because we can measure blood glucose and see pancreatic dysfunction

Cancer is valid because we can see abnormal cell growth under a microscope

Strep throat is valid because we can culture the bacteria

Broken bones are valid because we can see them on X-rays

Each of these conditions has objective, measurable pathology. The diagnosis points to something real happening in the body that exists independent of anyone’s opinion.

The ADHD Validity Problem

A valid medical diagnosis requires objective, measurable pathology. I asked Dr. Sultan directly: “Where’s the biological test? Where’s the brain scan? Where’s the blood work?”

Silence. Then deflection.

ADHD has zero biological markers. Nothing you can measure. Nothing you can see. Nothing you can test. The “diagnosis” is based entirely on someone’s opinion about a child’s behavior. That’s not validity. That can equate to adults complaining about kids… and trust me this is what teachers do.

If I say you have cancer, I can prove it with a biopsy. If Dr. Sultan says your child has ADHD, he proves it with... a conversation and his prestigious opinion. His diagnostic tool? Asking a frustrated teacher if your kid fidgets. His medical evidence? ‘Because I said so, and this white coat makes me right.’

At least check labs, Doc. At least pretend that medical school taught you something beyond writing prescriptions. But no, why investigate actual biological causes when you can just declare a someone diseased based on a checklist and bill insurance thousands for the privilege of your guesswork?

This isn’t medicine.

It’s professional judgment dressed up as diagnosis. He actually knows little about the brain differences studies he sent me. If he did he would have been able to discuss it on the podcast and I would have been able to dispute them (I was prepared). Y’all can look them up yourself. I don’t actually have the bandwidth to dispute all the pseudoscience and I only have so much space on this substack before it turns into a dissertation.

What Medical Reliability Actually Means

Reliability means consistency. A reliable diagnosis means different doctors examining the same patient reach the same conclusion. If you have pneumonia, any competent doctor looking at your chest X-ray will see it. If you have diabetes, any doctor can run the same blood test and get the same result.

This is basic medical science: reliable conditions can be consistently identified by different observers using objective measures.

The ADHD Reliability Catastrophe

ADHD is so unreliable that the same child can see five different doctors and get five different diagnoses. One says ADHD. Another says anxiety. The third says normal kid. The fourth evaluates lifestyle factors. The fifth says trauma response.

I presented Dr. Sultan with the data:

Diagnosis rates vary by 400% between different U.S. regions

They vary by 4000% between countries

Two psychiatrists evaluating the same child agree less than 50% of the time

The diagnosis changes depending on the day, the doctor, and the diagnostic tool used

The DSM-5 field trials found that ADHD diagnosis has a kappa reliability of 0.61 in carefully controlled research settings, but this drops to as low as 0.35 in real-world clinical practice.

Let me translate: In actual doctor’s offices, two psychiatrists evaluating the same child for ADHD agree barely better than random chance. You’d get similar reliability asking two strangers at Starbucks whether a kid seems hyper. You can save yourself some money and get a pumpkin spiced latte.

This is the “medical condition” we’re using to justify drugging 7 million children with amphetamines. This is what Dr. Sultan calls science. This is what Ms. Research Assistant’s (she, her, hers) “factual corrections” are based on. We’re literally gambling with children’s brains using diagnostic criteria so unreliable that you might as well let a Magic 8-Ball decide who gets speed.

“Does this child have ADHD?” shake shake

“Reply hazy, try again.”

That’s the actual state of psychiatric diagnosis, except the Magic 8-Ball is wearing a white coat and charging $500 for the hour.

Why This Destroys Everything

Without validity, you’re not diagnosing a real condition. You’re just labeling behaviors. Without reliability, your diagnosis is meaningless. It’s just one person’s opinion that changes with the next person.

Every medical condition must pass these basic tests. ADHD fails both spectacularly. Yet Dr. Sultan sits in his office, writes prescriptions for amphetamines, and claims he’s practicing medicine.

When I confronted him with this fundamental failure, he had no response. Because there is no response. You cannot defend the indefensible. You cannot make something valid by consensus. You cannot make something reliable by insisting it is.

But apparently, you can send your research assistant to try.

The Harm of Misdiagnosis

I laid out for Dr. Sultan exactly what gets mislabeled as ADHD and why it matters:

A traumatized child exhibiting hypervigilance gets ADHD instead of trauma treatment. A sleep-deprived kid gets stimulants instead of a bedtime routine. A gifted child bored out of their mind gets drugged instead of challenged. A child with sensory processing differences gets “medication” instead of environmental modifications. A kid younger than their classmates gets a psychiatric label instead of time to develop. A child reacting to family dysfunction gets pills and a made up “diagnosis”. A malnourished kid receives a stimulant drug to be washed down with his Kool Aid and sugary cereal with red dye in it.

Each misdiagnosis prevents real help. Each prescription masks the actual problem. Each label follows that child forever.

Why Is This Even Medical?

I challenged Dr. Sultan on the most basic question: “By what authority does psychiatry claim jurisdiction over this condition?” Why it is even under the purview of the medical system?

If there’s no biological basis, no medical test, no pathology to identify, then what exactly makes this medical? Why does a medical degree give someone authority to drug children for what often amounts to…. being children? Or worse the masking of legitimate problems.

His answer? Appeals to training and expertise. But expertise in what? In memorizing the DSM? In writing prescriptions? In pretending subjective judgments are medical diagnoses?

Follow the Money: The $20 Billion ADHD Industrial Complex

During our conversation, I asked Dr. Sultan directly about financial incentives driving diagnosis. His response was surprisingly honest: “There’s there’s no question.”

No question. He admitted it. Financial incentives are driving the drugging of children. But then his research assistant wants to correct “factual inaccuracies”? Which facts? The ones her boss admitted on tape?

The ADHD Gold Rush

Let me map out the money trail that Dr. Sultan acknowledged but won’t fully discuss:

ADHD drug market : $20 billion annually in the U.S. alone

“Comprehensive” ADHD evaluation : $2,000-6,000 for a few hours depending on region.

Psychiatrist medication appointments : $300-500 per hour

Ongoing “medication management” : $200-400 monthly

No medical test required: Just talking and checking boxes

Think about that. Parents pay thousands of dollars for a doctor to have a conversation and fill out a checklist. No blood work. No brain scan. No objective measurement.

A psychiatrist doing ‘medication management’ can book 3-4 ADHD patients per hour for brief 15-minute appointments. Depending on region, that’s around $500-800 per hour churning through prescriptions.

Compare that to actual therapy: One patient, one hour, maybe $200-300. If you bill insurance this is less.

Which would you choose if you had $400,000 in medical school debt?

Dr. Sultan himself discussed how psychiatrists abandoned psychotherapy and behavioral treatments for prescription writing. He admitted the economic incentives are obvious. Why spend an hour actually helping one person when you can write four prescriptions in the same time and make triple the money? And create a customer for life!

Dr. Sultan works at Columbia, runs a private practice, has his own lab studying ADHD. You think that empire is funded by telling parents their kids don’t need a stimulant drug? His entire research program depends on ADHD being real. His lab’s funding requires it. His career is built on it. Every grant application, every published paper, every consultation fee flows from maintaining the fiction that ADHD is a discrete, legitimate and identifiable medical condition.

The Digital Drug Dealers

Here’s what’s happened since COVID that Dr. Sultan won’t discuss: Online ADHD pill mills have exploded. Companies like Hims, Done, Cerebral, and others figured out the scam:

Patient fills out online questionnaire Five-minute video call with “provider” Prescription for Schedule II controlled substances Monthly subscription fee of $79-199 Automatic refills

You’re literally getting amphetamines through a quiz. It’s easier to get Adderall than antibiotics. These companies made hundreds of millions before some got shut down for illegally prescribing stimulants. But new ones pop up daily.

I could go online right now, answer “yes” to having trouble focusing, pay $100, and have Adderall delivered to my door. That’s the “medical condition” Dr. Sultan is defending.

Why Your DSM Bible Is Actually Fiction

Dear Ms. Research Assistant (she/her/hers),

Since you’re a recent Emory graduate who’s “very interested in a future in psychology,” let me give you the education your professors apparently skipped: The DSM is not a medical text. It’s a voting record.

Here’s what they didn’t teach you at Emory: DSM disorders aren’t discovered through research. They’re created through committee votes. Literally. The majority accept pharmaceutical dollars.

Should feeling sad for 2 weeks qualify as major depression?” Vote. “Should we lower the symptom threshold from 5 to 4?” Vote. “Should bereavement still exclude you from depression diagnosis?” Vote. “Should we create ‘Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder’ for kids who have tantrums?” Vote.

This is how “medical conditions” are born in psychiatry. Not through biological discovery. Through politics and consensus.

Homosexuality was a mental illness in the DSM until 1973. Then they voted. Did gay suddenly become medically and psychologically healthy overnight? No, Emma. The vote changed.

When you sent those studies to “correct” our “factual inaccuracies,” you fell for psychiatry’s oldest trick:

Committee invents disorder through vote Creates arbitrary criteria Conducts studies using those made-up criteria Finds the thing they defined into existence Claims this “proves” the disorder is real

You’re citing studies that say “when we look for ADHD using DSM criteria, we find it!” Of course you do. If I define “Purple Elephant Syndrome” as having purple skin and a trunk, then conduct studies looking for purple elephants, I’ll find everyone who meets my made-up criteria. That doesn’t make Purple Elephant Syndrome a medical condition.

Those DSM field trials you think validate ADHD? They don’t test whether ADHD exists as a medical entity. They only test whether psychiatrists can agree on applying made-up criteria. Even that is poor.

They measure:

Can two clinicians agree this kid is fidgety? (Sometimes)

Can we train people to check boxes consistently? (Mostly)

Do our criteria identify people we say have the thing we invented? (Circular)

Never once do they ask: “Is this real?” They can’t. Because that would require evidence that doesn’t exist.

Emma, your boss sat in our interview and admitted:

No biological test exists

The criteria keeps expanding

Different countries diagnose at wildly different rates

Financial incentives drive diagnosis

Yet you’re sending me DSM-based “corrections” as if the manual that created this mess has authority.

Using DSM methodology, I hereby create:

DSM-6 Research Assistant Syndrome (RAS) 312.33 (because random numbers make it medical)

A. Persistent pattern of defending psychiatric authority without critical examination, as indicated by five (or more) of the following:

Excessive use of “the data shows” without understanding methodology Compulsive citing of industry-funded studies Inability to recognize circular reasoning lasting >6 months Marked distress when someone questions the DSM Repetitive sending of emails about “factual accuracy” Preoccupation with following orders to advance in the field vs concern for real patient outcomes

B. Symptoms began during or shortly after undergraduate education

C. Causes clinically significant impairment in critical thinking

There. I just created a DSM disorder with the exact same scientific validity as ADHD. Should we conduct field studies on it? Get pharma to fund some research? Would you like to be in the first clinical trial?

The DSM-5 field trials were so bad they had to lower their own reliability standards to publish. The agreement between clinicians was worse than chance for many disorders. The former head of NIMH called the DSM “scientifically meaningless.” The British Psychological Society said it has “significant conceptual and empirical limitations.”

But here you are, fresh out of college, sending “corrections” based on a manual that your own field’s leaders have disavowed.

Dr. Allen Frances, who chaired the DSM-IV task force, now admits they created false epidemics. He says the DSM-5 is even worse. These are your own leaders, Ms. Research Assistant, telling you the emperor has no clothes.

But you can’t see it yet. You’re still in that early career phase where you believe your professors, trust the institutions, and think sending research papers means you’re doing science.

One day you’ll realize you’re defending a profession that votes diseases into existence, then drugs children for them. Until then, keep sending those emails about “factual accuracy” while missing the fundamental fact: The DSM has no more medical authority than a Harry Potter spell book.

At least J.K. Rowling admits she’s writing fiction.

