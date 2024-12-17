Beyond Willpower: A Former Biochemist's Guide to Sobriety

Amidst twinkling lights and endless holiday toasts, this candid conversation with biochemist-turned-sobriety advocate Gill Tietz shatters common myths about alcohol and offers a refreshingly honest look at drinking culture. Gill is the host of the Sober Powered podcast and founder of the Sober Powered community. Drawing from both scientific research and personal experience, Tietz shares game-changing insights about why some people struggle with alcohol while others don't, and provides surprisingly effective strategies for navigating social pressure to drink. Whether you're sober curious, supporting someone in recovery, or simply want to understand the science behind alcohol's effects, this episode offers a perfect blend of hard facts and practical wisdom for anyone questioning society's relationship with alcohol—especially during the challenging holiday season. Our authentic discussion moves beyond stereotypes to reveal truths about drinking that might just change how you view that next social invitation or holiday party.

