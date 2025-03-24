Misdiagnosed & Drugged at 14 Laura Delano Played Russian Roulette w/ Psychiatry

Laura Delano is the author of “Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance”. Her story serves as a powerful lesson, illuminating the all too familiar path toward iatrogenic harm that continues to affect patients within our mental healthcare system. She is the Executive Director of Inner Compass Initiative, a charitable organization that she founded to help people make more informed choices about psychiatric diagnoses, drugs, and drug withdrawal. She is a leading voice in the international movement of people who’ve left behind the medicalized & professionalized mental health industry to build something different. Laura works with individuals and families around the world seeking guidance and support for psychiatric drug withdrawal and life post-psychiatry.



