1

Misdiagnosed & Drugged at 14 Laura Delano Played Russian Roulette w/ Psychiatry

Radically Genuine Podcast Episode 176
Dr. Roger McFillin
Mar 24, 2025
1
Laura Delano is the author of “Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance”. Her story serves as a powerful lesson, illuminating the all too familiar path toward iatrogenic harm that continues to affect patients within our mental healthcare system. She is the Executive Director of Inner Compass Initiative, a charitable organization that she founded to help people make more informed choices about psychiatric diagnoses, drugs, and drug withdrawal. She is a leading voice in the international movement of people who’ve left behind the medicalized & professionalized mental health industry to build something different. Laura works with individuals and families around the world seeking guidance and support for psychiatric drug withdrawal and life post-psychiatry.

Laura Delano Website
Inner Compass Initiative

