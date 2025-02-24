Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Make America Resilient Again & the Courage to Feel w/ Kim Witczak

Radically Genuine Podcast Episode 173
Dr. Roger McFillin
Feb 24, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

After losing her husband Woody to medication-induced suicide, Kim Witczak transformed devastating grief into a powerful mission for drug safety reform. As an FDA Consumer Representative, she has spent two decades fearlessly challenging pharmaceutical industry narratives about antidepressant safety. Recorded on the historic day after RFK Jr.'s confirmation as HHS Secretary and the launch of the Make America Healthy Again commission, Kim shares her vision for restoring human resilience in a culture that has prioritized pills over personal power. Through her story, we discover why true healing requires the courage to feel rather than numb our pain.

Chapters

00:00The Power of Personal Tragedy

03:51Kim Witzak's Journey of Advocacy

10:47A New Era in Mental Health Oversight

14:37Understanding Woody: A Life Cut Short

26:39Navigating Grief and Personal Transformation

41:03Reframing Pain: Stories of Healing

46:53The Evolution of Pain and Community Support

49:47Understanding Pain vs. Suffering

52:34Resilience Born from Trauma

56:16Finding Meaning in Pain

01:01:59The Illusion of Control and Forgiveness

01:05:56Transhumanism and the Human Experience

01:10:56The Power of Belief and Consciousness

01:14:24Authenticity and the Call for Change

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Radically Genuine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Leave a comment

Radically Genuine
Radically Genuine
Authors
Dr. Roger McFillin
Recent Posts
Can Thoughts & Emotions Create Disease?
  Dr. Roger McFillin
From Opioids to SSRIs: A Critical Look at America's Drug Culture
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Telepathy, Near-Death Experiences & Past Lives
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Groundbreaking Discoveries in Telepathy
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Beyond Willpower: A Former Biochemist's Guide to Sobriety
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Make Medical Decisions Simple Again with the Founder of "Just the Inserts"
  Dr. Roger McFillin
A Method to the Madness? Is 'Mental Illness' An Evolutionary Adaptation?
  Dr. Roger McFillin