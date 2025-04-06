Playback speed
How To Spot Dark & Predatory Personalities w/ Dr. Karen Mitchell

Radically Genuine Podcast Episode 177
Dr. Roger McFillin
Apr 06, 2025
Karen Mitchell, PhD. is a pioneering researcher who has created what may be the world's most accurate and nuanced representation of dark and predatory personalities. Her groundbreaking work synthesizes data from expert practitioners across diverse fields – from cult deprogrammers to FBI profilers who've caught serial killers, from domestic violence experts to those working with toxic leaders in business and politics. Dr. Mitchell has done what no one else has accomplished: creating a unified framework that makes these dangerous individuals easier to identify than ever before.

