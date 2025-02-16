Can Thoughts & Emotions Create Disease?

Dr. Moshe Daniel Block, is a naturopathic doctor, author, and innovator in mind-body medicine. He was able to achieve spontaneous healing from an autoimmune disease which influenced the Vis Dialogue method, a transformative mind-body healing technique that has helped thousands achieve life-changing results.

Chapters

00:00 The Garden of Healing: A Metaphor for Health

02:47 Understanding Symptoms: Messages from the Body

04:42 Dr. Moshe's Journey: From Illness to Healing

13:14 Critique of Modern Medicine: A Call for Change

15:10 Functional vs. Holistic Medicine: A Deeper Look

20:11 The Privilege of Illness: A Shift in Consciousness

23:31 Preventing Chronic Disease: A Cultural Shift

26:23 Emotions as Vital Energy: The Power of Feelings

31:19 The Kingdom of Heaven: Inner Healing and Divine State

33:50 The Nature of Is-ness and Self-Awareness

36:00 Belief Systems and Their Impact on Well-Being

39:06 Healing from Trauma: Understanding the Root Causes

43:09 The Role of Control and Forgiveness in Healing

49:03 The Addiction to Thinking and the Power of Stillness

55:04 Transhumanism and the Denial of Our Divine Nature

01:05:22 The Impact of Food on Health

01:11:19 The Spiritual Warfare of Good and Evil

01:19:41 Discernment in a Conflicted World

01:25:30 Facilitating Personal Growth and Healing

