Can Thoughts & Emotions Create Disease?

Dr. Moshe Daniel Block, is a naturopathic doctor, author, and innovator in mind-body medicine. He was able to achieve spontaneous healing from an autoimmune disease which influenced the Vis Dialogue method, a transformative mind-body healing technique that has helped thousands achieve life-changing results.
Chapters
00:00 The Garden of Healing: A Metaphor for Health
02:47 Understanding Symptoms: Messages from the Body
04:42 Dr. Moshe's Journey: From Illness to Healing
13:14 Critique of Modern Medicine: A Call for Change
15:10 Functional vs. Holistic Medicine: A Deeper Look
20:11 The Privilege of Illness: A Shift in Consciousness
23:31 Preventing Chronic Disease: A Cultural Shift
26:23 Emotions as Vital Energy: The Power of Feelings
31:19 The Kingdom of Heaven: Inner Healing and Divine State
33:50 The Nature of Is-ness and Self-Awareness
36:00 Belief Systems and Their Impact on Well-Being
39:06 Healing from Trauma: Understanding the Root Causes
43:09 The Role of Control and Forgiveness in Healing
49:03 The Addiction to Thinking and the Power of Stillness
55:04 Transhumanism and the Denial of Our Divine Nature
01:05:22 The Impact of Food on Health
01:11:19 The Spiritual Warfare of Good and Evil
01:19:41 Discernment in a Conflicted World
01:25:30 Facilitating Personal Growth and Healing
Dr. Mosche Daniel Block Website
Certification Program
Radically Genuine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post