Why Your "Anxiety", "Depression" & "ADHD" Might Be Gut Issues

Radically Genuine Podcast with Josh Dech
Dr. Roger McFillin
Mar 15, 2025
∙ Paid
Josh Dech is a Holistic Nutritionist and Physician's Consultant who specializes in Crohn's, Colitis, and severe IBS. After successfully reversing over 300 cases of inflammatory bowel diseases—conditions previously deemed incurable—he has collaborated with world-renowned medical experts. As host of "Reversible," a globally top-ranked podcast on gut healt…

