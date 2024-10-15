Women's Health: The Menstrual Cycle & Hormonal Health with Dr. Lara Briden

On episode 155 of the Radically Genuine podcast, I interview Dr. Lara Briden, a naturopathic doctor and best selling author of "Period Repair Manual," to discuss the importance of the menstrual cycle as a vital sign of women's overall health. We explore the implications of hormonal birth control, the significance of ovulation, and the common menstrual problems women face. The discussion explores dietary and lifestyle interventions, the impact of environmental factors on hormonal health, and the importance of navigating the medical system effectively to advocate for women's health.
Key topics covered:
Why regular ovulation is crucial for women's health beyond fertility
The problematic approach of using hormonal birth control to "regulate" periods
Common period problems and their underlying causes
The impact of diet, lifestyle, and supplements on menstrual health
Challenges with plant-based diets and the importance of animal-based nutrients
Key supplements for women's health, including zinc and magnesium
The connection between gut health and menstrual issues
How to advocate for yourself with medical professionals
