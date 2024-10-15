Playback speed
Women's Health: The Menstrual Cycle & Hormonal Health with Dr. Lara Briden

Radically Genuine Podcast episode 155
Dr. Roger McFillin
Oct 15, 2024
On episode 155 of the Radically Genuine podcast, I interview Dr. Lara Briden, a naturopathic doctor and best selling author of "Period Repair Manual," to discuss the importance of the menstrual cycle as a vital sign of women's overall health. We explore the implications of hormonal birth control, the significance of ovulation, and the common menstrual problems women face. The discussion explores dietary and lifestyle interventions, the impact of environmental factors on hormonal health, and the importance of navigating the medical system effectively to advocate for women's health.

Key topics covered:

  • Why regular ovulation is crucial for women's health beyond fertility

  • The problematic approach of using hormonal birth control to "regulate" periods

  • Common period problems and their underlying causes

  • The impact of diet, lifestyle, and supplements on menstrual health

  • Challenges with plant-based diets and the importance of animal-based nutrients

  • Key supplements for women's health, including zinc and magnesium

  • The connection between gut health and menstrual issues

  • How to advocate for yourself with medical professionals

