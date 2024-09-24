Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Radically Genuine

Two Family Physicians Issue Warning About American Healthcare

The corruption of modern medicine
Dr. Roger McFillin
Sep 24, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

On Episode 152 of the Radically Genuine Podcast prepare to have your faith in the American healthcare system shaken. In this explosive episode, insiders Drs. Tim and May Hindmarsh, hosts of the BS Free MD’s podcast, blow the whistle on a medical system they claim is fundamentally broken. From the death of independent practices to the insidious influenc…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Radically Genuine to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Radically Genuine
Radically Genuine
Authors
Dr. Roger McFillin
Recent Posts
Breaking Down the Brainwashing
  Dr. Roger McFillin
The Globalization Of The American Psyche
  Dr. Roger McFillin and Ethan Watters
The Secret Power of 528 Hz
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Education or Indoctrination?
  Dr. Roger McFillin
From Trauma to Transformation
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Is There Meaning In Suffering?
  Dr. Roger McFillin and Eric Maisel
Dialing for Help, Losing Your Rights: Hotlines, Hospitals, and Institutional Trauma
  Dr. Roger McFillin