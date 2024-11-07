The Pfizer Papers: Analyzing the Hidden Data

"Safe and effective." With these three words, President Biden and public health officials launched an unprecedented campaign to vaccinate the American public with a novel mRNA technology. Today, we know those words were demonstrably false.

In a groundbreaking interview on the Radically Genuine Podcast, Amy Kelly, Chief Operations Officer of Daily Cloud and director of the Pfizer Documents Analysis Project, reveals the chilling truth behind the clinical trials. Working with thousands of medical and scientific experts, Kelly's team analyzed over 450,000 pages of Pfizer's own data – documents the FDA initially tried to hide from the public for 75 years.

What they uncovered is nothing short of shocking: more deaths in the vaccinated group than the placebo group. An 80% miscarriage rate among followed pregnancies. A bait-and-switch in the manufacturing process that exposed millions to an essentially untested product. The destruction of control groups that would have revealed the true scope of adverse events.

Perhaps most disturbing is the coordinated deception. While CDC Director Rochelle Walensky assured pregnant women the vaccine was safe, Pfizer's own pregnancy and lactation review documented what Kelly calls "atrocities" - miscarriages, premature births, and serious effects on nursing infants. Officials declared the vaccine would prevent COVID transmission even as Pfizer's data showed COVID was one of the top adverse events in their trial.

This isn't speculation or interpretation – it's Pfizer's own data, finally brought to light through legal action and painstaking analysis by medical professionals. The implications reach far beyond a single vaccine, raising fundamental questions about our regulatory systems, public health institutions, and the sacred trust between government and citizens.

The time for accountability has come. The American people deserve more than apologies – they deserve justice.

Now that Donald Trump has been elected to office there is a mandate from the American people. Make American Healthy Again is a movement that has arisen from the ashes of sickness, medical tyranny, corruption, lies, disease and death.

Do not forget.

A must watch or listen. It is now available on all platforms. Share. Be heard. Demand justice.

