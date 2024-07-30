Playback speed
The Overdiagnosis of ADHD and Alternatives for Brain Health with Dr. Kristin Reihman

Radically Genuine Podcast Episode 144
Dr. Roger McFillin
Jul 30, 2024
In this powerful episode the Radically Genuine Podcast welcomes back Dr. Kristin Reihman, a medical director at the Family Hope Center, author, renowned expert in the treatment of Lyme disease and Founding Board Member of the Conscious Clinician Collective.

Dr. Reihman shares her insights on the overdiagnosis of ADHD and explores alternative methods for addressing brain health. We discuss the importance of diet, exercise, and brain-stimulating programs in brain development and function. This conversation explores the limitations of traditional ADHD diagnoses, the power of neuroplasticity, and answers so many questions that our audience asks about “ADHD”.

