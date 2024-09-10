Playback speed
The Globalization Of The American Psyche

With investigative journalist and author Ethan Watters.
Dr. Roger McFillin
and
Ethan Watters
Sep 10, 2024
On Episode 150 of the Radically Genuine Podcast I interview Ethan Watters an investigative journalist and author. He is most widely known for his book “Crazy Like Us: The Globalization of the American Psyche” published in 2010. He has also appeared on a number of media outlets such as Good Morning America, Talk of the Nation, and CNN and written articles published in The New York Times Magazine, Spin, Details, Mother Jones, Glamour, GQ, Esquire, and the San Francisco Chronicle Magazine.

We explore how the export of Western mental health concepts is changing the nature of mental illness globally, examining the impact of Western narratives on depression, schizophrenia and PTSD in non-Western societies. The conversation critiques the assumption that Western therapy is universally applicable and discusses the medicalization of emotional distress in Western cultures.

