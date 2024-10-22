Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Radically Genuine

The Dangers Of Being Prescribed SSRI's At A Young Age

Radically Genuine Podcast with Taylor Murphy
Dr. Roger McFillin
Oct 22, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

The widespread prescription of Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) for adolescents for depression and anxiety as well as hormonal birth control may be unleashing consequences far beyond their intended effects. Despite any reliable evidence that SSRI’s provide any meaningful effect and the clear safety and health concerns around these powerfu…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Radically Genuine to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Radically Genuine
Radically Genuine
Authors
Dr. Roger McFillin
Recent Posts
Women's Health: The Menstrual Cycle & Hormonal Health with Dr. Lara Briden
  Dr. Roger McFillin
How to Break Free From Psychiatric Drug Dependency
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Uncovering The Greatest Mental Health Fraud In American History
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Two Family Physicians Issue Warning About American Healthcare
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Breaking Down the Brainwashing
  Dr. Roger McFillin
The Globalization Of The American Psyche
  Dr. Roger McFillin and Ethan Watters
The Secret Power of 528 Hz
  Dr. Roger McFillin