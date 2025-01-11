Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Telepathy, Near-Death Experiences & Past Lives

The Suppression of Post-Materialist Science
Dr. Roger McFillin
Jan 11, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Following his profound discussion with Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell on the "telepathy tapes" documenting verified telepathic communication among non-speaking autistic individuals, Dr. Roger McFillin delves deeper into the implications of post-materialist science. Drawing from rigorous research at the University of Virginia, including documented cases of past-life memories and verifiable near-death experiences, McFillin examines how these findings align with Powell's groundbreaking work to challenge conventional psychiatric models. Together, these episodes present compelling evidence that consciousness extends beyond the brain, suggesting that what we label as mental disorders might instead be natural adaptations to our rapidly changing environment. Evolving science points toward a paradigm shift in how we understand human consciousness, mental health, and evolutionary potential.

I try to keep RADICALLY GENUINE as free as I can, but it takes quite a lot of work. If you find some value in my writing and podcast I very much appreciate the paid subscription. It really helps me continue putting time aside for these pieces. Thank you.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Leave a comment

Radically Genuine
Radically Genuine
Authors
Dr. Roger McFillin
Recent Posts
Groundbreaking Discoveries in Telepathy
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Beyond Willpower: A Former Biochemist's Guide to Sobriety
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Make Medical Decisions Simple Again with the Founder of "Just the Inserts"
  Dr. Roger McFillin
A Method to the Madness? Is 'Mental Illness' An Evolutionary Adaptation?
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Non-Negotiables for Better Sleep
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Radically Genuine Episode 159. Why They Want You Numb
  Dr. Roger McFillin
The Pfizer Papers: Analyzing the Hidden Data
  Dr. Roger McFillin