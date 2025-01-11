Telepathy, Near-Death Experiences & Past Lives

Following his profound discussion with Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell on the "telepathy tapes" documenting verified telepathic communication among non-speaking autistic individuals, Dr. Roger McFillin delves deeper into the implications of post-materialist science. Drawing from rigorous research at the University of Virginia, including documented cases of past-life memories and verifiable near-death experiences, McFillin examines how these findings align with Powell's groundbreaking work to challenge conventional psychiatric models. Together, these episodes present compelling evidence that consciousness extends beyond the brain, suggesting that what we label as mental disorders might instead be natural adaptations to our rapidly changing environment. Evolving science points toward a paradigm shift in how we understand human consciousness, mental health, and evolutionary potential.

