Make Medical Decisions Simple Again with the Founder of "Just the Inserts"

In this eye-opening episode of the Radically Genuine Podcast, “Just The Inserts” founder Alexandra shares her powerful journey from military service to becoming a leading advocate for medical transparency. After creating the groundbreaking resource that helps Americans access and understand pharmaceutical product inserts, Alexandra reveals alarming practices within the medical system, including patients receiving vaccines during surgery without explicit consent and doctors getting financial incentives for maintaining vaccination rates. Her own daughter's adverse vaccine reaction drove her investigation into disturbing realities: physicians prescribing medications without reading the inserts, the FDA's questionable definition of "safe and effective," and a system where most adverse reactions go unreported. Despite facing censorship for sharing government data that might cause "vaccine hesitancy," Alexandra's mission has flourished, culminating in a new book and plans to build networks of healthcare providers who still honor true informed consent - a basic right she argues has been reduced to a rushed signature on an unread form.

Thanks for reading Radically Genuine ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment