How to Break Free From Psychiatric Drug Dependency

An alarming number of individuals find themselves dependent on antidepressants and psychiatric medications, desperately seeking guidance on how to safely discontinue their use. In response to your inquiries, I've taken a different approach. Rather than consulting another psychiatrist, I sought the expertise of a pharmacist.

On episode 154 of the Radically Genuine Podcast I sit down with Dr. Sean Gill, a seasoned pharmacist, to explore the troubling trends of over-prescription in psychiatry. We delve into the growing concern of polypharmacy and examine the critical role pharmacists play in addressing these issues.

Our discussion shines a light on the often-overlooked dangers associated with SSRIs and SNRIs, questioning the ethics behind current prescribing practices. We emphasize the paramount importance of informed consent, ensuring patients fully understand the potential risks and benefits of their medication regimens.

Furthermore, we explore effective strategies for those looking to taper off their medications safely. Dr. Gill provides insights into methods like hyperbolic tapering, offering hope to individuals seeking to reclaim their lives from the grip of long-term medication use.

Chapters

00:00 The Silent Epidemic of Over-Prescription

03:06 The Role of Pharmacists in Mental Health

06:11 Understanding Compounding Pharmacy

09:01 Polypharmacy: A Growing Concern

11:58 The Dangers of SSRIs and SNRIs

15:12 The Ethics of Prescribing Practices

18:01 Navigating Withdrawal and Tapering

20:57 Hyperbolic vs. Linear Tapering

24:14 Protracted Withdrawal: Understanding the Risks

26:49 Preventing Dependency: Education and Awareness

29:58 The Future of Mental Health Treatment