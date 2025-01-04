Playback speed
Groundbreaking Discoveries in Telepathy

Radically Genuine Podcast with Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell
Dr. Roger McFillin
Jan 04, 2025
2024's most riveting documentary series, The Telepathy Tapes, has done more than captivate audiences – it's fundamentally challenged what we thought possible about human consciousness. In this exclusive deep dive, I sit down with Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell, the groundbreaking researcher who documented the impossible with unwavering scientific rigor, and whose work lies at the heart of this phenomenal series.

A must watch!

