Dialing for Help, Losing Your Rights: Hotlines, Hospitals, and Institutional Trauma

We cannot consent unless we are informed. In this episode I welcome back Rob Wipond, a freelance journalist known for his work on psychiatry, civil rights, and privacy, and we explore the troubling reality behind the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis lifeline, launched in July 2022. While intended as a compassionate step forward, this lifeline has led to privacy violations and forced psychiatric detentions, raising concerns about the mental health system's impact on vulnerable individuals. We discuss how psychiatric hospitalizations can often be traumatic and may even increase suicidal tendencies, challenging the effectiveness of current crisis interventions.

Timestamps and Key Points:

Introduction (0:00 - 2:24)

- Dr. Roger McFillin introduces the episode, highlighting the 9-8-8 lifeline and its concerning impact.

- Brief overview of the episode's focus on privacy violations and forced detentions.

- Introduction of Rob Wipond, a freelance journalist with extensive work on psychiatry and civil rights.

- Mention of his book, "Your Consent Is Not Required."

Main Discussion - Overview of 9-8-8 Lifeline (2:57 - 5:13)

- Explanation of the 9-8-8 system, its intentions, and the issues arising from its implementation.

- Discussion on the surge in calls and subsequent privacy violations.

Impact of Forced Psychiatric Detentions (5:13 - 9:47)

- Exploration of the increase in psychiatric hospitalizations and their potential to exacerbate mental health issues.

- Personal accounts of individuals feeling more distressed after these interventions.

Privacy and Confidentiality Concerns (9:47 - 12:03)

- Discussion on the lack of transparency regarding privacy policies and the implications for callers.

- Issues with misleading information about the confidentiality of 9-8-8 calls.

Role of Law Enforcement and Hospital Experiences (12:03 - 18:21)

- Examination of the involvement of police in mental health interventions and the risks associated.

- Descriptions of the traumatic experiences individuals face during psychiatric evaluations and detentions.

Statistical Data and Real-Life Impacts (18:21 - 27:56)

- Analysis of the increasing rates of police and EMS interventions and their consequences.

- Personal stories highlighting the distress caused by these interventions.

Systemic Issues in Mental Health Response (27:56 - 37:21)

- Discussion on the systemic problems within mental health care, including the training and responses of healthcare professionals.

- The role of financial incentives and pharmaceutical interventions in shaping mental health care practices.

Ethical Implications and AI Involvement (37:21 - 54:24)

- Concerns about the use of AI in monitoring and intervening in crisis calls.

- Ethical implications of data collection and the potential for increased interventions driven by AI predictions.

Lack of Transparency and Public Awareness (54:24 - 57:36)

- Discussion on the reluctance of organizations to release data about 9-8-8 and the lack of public awareness.

- The need for a more open dialogue about the system's failures and impacts.

Conclusion and Final Thoughts (57:36 - 62:51)

- Dr. McFillin and Rob Wipond emphasize the need for transparency and better mental health care practices.

- Encouragement for listeners to be aware of the issues and seek alternative crisis lines if necessary.

Closing Remarks (62:51 - 62:55)

- Dr. McFillin closes the episode, thanking Rob Wipond for his insights and contributions to the discussion.

Quotes

"Psychiatric hospitalizations, often traumatic in themselves, are on the rise, and these interventions, far from preventing suicides, might actually be increasing them." - Rob Wipond

"The very system designed to prevent self-harm may be pushing more people to the brink."- Dr. Roger McFillin

"Police interventions and first responder interventions have increased fourfold with 9-8-8." - Rob Wipond

"There's less privacy and confidentiality on these lines than there ever has been." - Rob Wipond

"More money into mental health doesn't mean we're improving our mental health response." - Dr. Roger McFillin

