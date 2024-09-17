Playback speed


Breaking Down the Brainwashing

How the infamous Zoloft blob commercial hijacked our collective psyche
Dr. Roger McFillin
Sep 17, 2024


In episode 151 of the Radically Genuine podcast, I explore the influence of propaganda and the manipulation tactics employed by the pharmaceutical industry to alter our perceptions of mental health. I analyze the notorious Zoloft "blob" commercial from 2001, uncovering how it has played a role in shaping public understanding of depression and how we treat it. Many of these psychological manipulation techniques are still in use today. Without awareness of these strategies, we risk falling prey to well-documented methods of mind control.



