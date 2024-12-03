Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Radically Genuine

A Method to the Madness? Is 'Mental Illness' An Evolutionary Adaptation?

Radically Genuine Podcast 162 with Justin Garson
Dr. Roger McFillin
Dec 03, 2024
∙ Paid
2
2
Share

On episode 162 of Radically Genuine, Justin Garson, Professor of Philosophy at Hunter College and the Graduate Center of CUNY, challenges our fundamental understanding of mental health by exploring a revolutionary idea: what we label as "mental illness" might actually be evolution at work. Author of "Madness: A Philosophical Exploration," Garson makes a…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Radically Genuine to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Radically Genuine
Radically Genuine
Authors
Dr. Roger McFillin
Recent Posts
Non-Negotiables for Better Sleep
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Radically Genuine Episode 159. Why They Want You Numb
  Dr. Roger McFillin
The Pfizer Papers: Analyzing the Hidden Data
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Conscious Creation and Spiritual Awakenings
  Dr. Roger McFillin
The Dangers Of Being Prescribed SSRI's At A Young Age
  Dr. Roger McFillin
Women's Health: The Menstrual Cycle & Hormonal Health with Dr. Lara Briden
  Dr. Roger McFillin
How to Break Free From Psychiatric Drug Dependency
  Dr. Roger McFillin