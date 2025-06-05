Radically Genuine

Dr Kay
1d

Great article. Your interpersonal intelligence levels are off the charts; a rare alignment in career choices these days. Did Alexis ditch the dude, I hope?

Kovin
1d

I have seen this creeping across different sectors of society, and between groups... an example - my son has been 'conditioned' at his workplace (which has a very strong incentive for compliance and group thing i.e. the military) So now, instead of working on our relationship, he has decided that I am a narcissist and has cut off most contact... there are uncomfortable issues he does not want to talk about (which would be healthy for him to do so) in our mutual past - a shared trauma, but he is emotionally shut down.

When I try to show an example, to be a bit vulnerable about that past and how it has hurt me, to allow him the space to also find those feelings), my vulnerability or 'weakness' for wanting to process emotions is now a condition that means I am to be thought of as broken or not worthy of the type of attention he wants to offer - transactional.

The stoicism in the military is perhaps a good thing in that context, but when it leaks into personal relationships, or an excuse to avoid a painful yet ultimately liberating journey to put difficult matters behind (and as we were both there and both borne witness together, and subject to the same fallout, perhaps naturally able to support each other)... but no, I am a narcissist who need to get their act together, and stop being 'emotional'.

I think the military mindset is a convenient place for him to hide, to have others model that behaviour of not talking about emotions, or showing any weakness or need... A simple label he has picked up somewhere becomes his tool for living in his own denial, and that distorts what should be natural healthy interaction between a father and son.

