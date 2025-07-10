Radically Genuine

Simonde
1d

Brilliant, nail and head again! I've been witness to this exact-same authority-driven wave-away in many areas of modern science. It can be quite infuriating.

Gary Sweeten
1d

I led a clinic for 32 years and rarely referred clients to get a pill. We also ran two inpatient units and also did our best to avoid meds. Our residents were in individual and group treatments for eight hours daily vs a regular pill drenched inpatient unit of two hours daily.

Every resident attended our daily training classes and were able to be supportive of each other 24 x 7. We call it, ‘training as treatment’ and it was powerfully positive.

I had trained churches to be healthy, uplifting communities for several years so I took my insights into psych wards and it worked. I am still using the research of training as treatment to equip churches and it is more effective than individual counseling.

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
