Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roisin Dubh's avatar
Roisin Dubh
1d

I don't think we are winning this battle but more have entered it. We need to fill the vacuum of need with other interventions other than suppressive drugs. Much more difficult to expect someone to let go of their frayed rope, without offering a better one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
TennesseeGirl4Life's avatar
TennesseeGirl4Life
1d

The ‘Screwtape Letters’ of the mental health industrial complex!! Women have been actively taught to ignore God-given discernment (aka intuition). Thank you for your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture