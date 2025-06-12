Radically Genuine

Simonde
2d

Absolutely spot-on. In New Zealand it was almost impossible for anyone to get a vax exemption, on medical grounds or otherwise, yet it was discovered that a blanket exemption was 'granted' to all federal government employees above a certain pay level. I guess they were all too important, and fearful, to suffer adverse reactions. DO NOT COMPLY!

Kelsey O’Brien
2d

Dear Roger, I want to tell you that you are not alone in your anger and suffering. I am an American woman living in France with my British husband. I need to return to the US for medical care, but I am not able to take my husband with me because in order to get the green card, he is mandated to take three vaccines at once, including the flu vaccine. That vaccine killed my grandmother less than 24 hours after she was injected. I do not need to take vaccines to enter the US, but my husband does. We have submitted a religious exemption to the government, praying it will be approved. But the government will take three years to make their decision. So I am exiled in France in order to be with the husband I love so much. If he is not granted the exemption, I will have to choose between my country and my husband. The choice is utterly agonizing. My health is deteriorating everyday that I wait. To have told you about this has given me some comfort. I thank you for your essays. They make me feel not so alone.

