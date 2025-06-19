There I was, sitting in my living room on a random Tuesday, staring at my wife with the kind of expression usually reserved for witnessing alien abductions or discovering that your accountant has been embezzling your retirement fund.

"I must be living in a simulation," I said out loud. "There's no fucking way this is real."

She looked up from her book, slightly concerned. "What are you talking about?"

"I just conducted an experiment," I explained. "I decided to immerse myself in popular culture for one day. You know, see what the masses are consuming. Move outside my bubble. Check out what's influencing the collective psyche of America."

Big mistake.

HUGE mistake.

The kind of mistake that makes you question whether or not we're trapped in the most diabolically brilliant PsyOp in history—one where evil has convinced its victims to applaud their own destruction while calling it empowerment.

Let me explain.

Chapter 1: “Call Her Daddy”

My first stop was Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. For those blissfully unaware, this is a show that initially gained fame for its sexually explicit content and relationship "advice." I'd heard the name thrown around enough times that I figured I should understand what millions of young women are listening to religiously. She has recently thrown herself into the mental health discussion and I was mildly intrigued.

So I found a Hulu documentary about Alex going on tour, putting on live shows. What I witnessed next broke my brain so completely that I actually started laughing—the kind of maniacal laughter that happens when reality becomes too absurd to process.

Picture this: thousands of screaming fans- most young women who are probably still under the age of 25. But here's the shocker—a percentage of the audience was mothers with what appeared to be their pre-teen and teenage daughters. Shots of them walking into the arena wearing t-shirts and acting like it’s Christmas morning. MOTHERS. WITH. THEIR. DAUGHTERS. Cheering like they were at a boyband concert. I found this odd.

Who brings their 13-year-old to this? I thought, genuinely confused.

Wait. Maybe I got this all wrong. Maybe I'm being judgmental. There's no way this could be as raunchy and inappropriate for kids as I initially thought, right? There must be some positive empowerment message I'm missing. Maybe Alex has evolved beyond the sexually explicit content. Maybe this is actually about female entrepreneurship or overcoming adversity.

Surely no parent would voluntarily expose their child to such degrading content and call it empowerment? As a father of daughters, I was genuinely baffled by the appeal. Call me old-fashioned, but when I think about aspirations for my girls, 'meaningless sexual encounters with strangers' doesn't exactly make the list.

The opening show was in Boston, where Alex went to college. With great pride and theatrical flair, she regaled the crowd with stories of her sexual escapades throughout the city. Then came the punchline that broke my brain: she announced that Boston was where she got her first sexually transmitted disease—proclaiming it with the triumphant energy of someone who'd just liberated France or discovered penicillin. Not kidding.

The crowd went absolutely wild.

Mothers and daughters—some who looked like they couldn't even drive yet—jumping up and down, screaming with joy about... an STD. A sexually transmitted disease. As if contracting chlamydia was some kind of feminist achievement worthy of a standing ovation.

I turned to my wife, my face probably looking like I'd just witnessed the apocalypse. "Are you seeing this?"

She was seeing it. We were both seeing it. And somewhere in that moment, I felt a piece of my soul die.

Sitting there, I found myself nostalgic for the innocent days when the Spice Girls represented female empowerment. At least 'Girl Power' used to mean friendship and confidence, not acquiring sexually transmitted infections. But we didn't leap from 'Wannabe' to celebrating chlamydia overnight—we've been slowly boiled like lobsters, each new degradation feeling normal because it was only slightly more depraved than what we accepted the day before. Thirty years of gradually lowering standards, and here we are: mothers applauding promiscuity while calling it female empowerment.

Here's the gorgeous hypocrisy that made my head explode: I've actually worked cases where parents were threatened with losing their children for refusing to drug their daughters with psychiatric chemicals. But dragging your 13-year-old to listen to adult content disguised as female empowerment?

That's just progressive parenting!

The state will threaten to steal your kid for not medicating them, but hand them a cell phone at 9, let them view pornography without any parental monitoring, join Instagram, and listen to Call Her Daddy? That's just fine. This guarantees they'll be on an SSRI by the time they're 16, but hey— this is girl power.

I must be living in a simulation. This can't be real.

My mind immediately went to my article What the Hell is Society Doing to Adolescent Girls — the hollow-eyed emptiness I see in my practice. The young women raised on Instagram algorithms and pornography, programmed to believe their worth comes from how sexually available they can be for strangers online. And here was the source code. I was witnessing the exact programming that creates the broken souls who end up in my office wondering why they feel so empty despite doing everything 'empowering.' We should stop questioning the rise in depression and anxiety when it’s so clearly obvious.

Chapter 2: Genocide as Primetime Entertainment

Riding high on my newfound understanding of evil's marketing strategy, I decided to subject myself to something I usually avoid like a psychiatric conference: mainstream news media.

You know the drill—Fox, CNN, MSNBC. The holy trinity of propaganda designed to keep us divided, terrified, and too busy fighting each other to notice that the same sociopaths continue to govern under policies that will bankrupt the country and fuel endless wars.

I clicked on a segment where some pundit—I won't dignify him with a name—was discussing foreign policy with the casual enthusiasm of someone ordering coffee.

"We should just blow Iran off the face of the earth," he declared with a straight face.

I had to rewind it. Surely I misheard.

Nope.

This sociopath was literally advocating for the annihilation of an entire country —83 million human beings—as if he were suggesting we cancel a Netflix subscription. And nobody batted an eye. The other pundits just nodded along like this was a perfectly reasonable foreign policy position. I presume none of the gentleman were planning on joining the front lines.

BLOW. IRAN. OFF. THE. FACE. OF. THE. EARTH.

Casual genocide has become primetime entertainment. We're talking about obliterating millions of people, and it's delivered with the same tone you'd use to discuss the weather. No moral wrestling. No consideration of the innocent lives. Just straightforward advocacy for mass murder presented as rational political discourse.

What the fuck does this do to our collective psyche? What happens to a society's soul when we normalize the casual discussion of human extinction? When we treat genocide like a policy option instead of the ultimate moral horror?

When war and genocide becomes casual conversation on mainstream media, it normalizes mass death in the cultural groundwater. Your kid's teacher absorbs this. Your doctor's worldview gets shaped by it. The algorithm that curates everyone's reality learns that human life is disposable.

We're being systematically desensitized to mass murder, and most people don't even realize it's happening. It’s just normal. What the fuck does this do to our collective consciousness? Our mental health?

My mood was officially in the gutter. But I wasn't done with my experiment yet.

Chapter 3: The Mental Health Cult on Social Media

For the final part of my masochistic journey into modern culture, I decided to explore the social media accounts of mental health professionals who represent everything I stand against.

If I believe that drugging emotions with experimental chemicals, building identities around psychiatric labels, and endlessly talking about yourself in therapy leads to utter misery—well, I wanted to see what the other side was selling.

Holy shit.

I stumbled into a dystopian wonderland of professional manipulation disguised as compassion. Account after account pushing the most insidious propaganda I've ever witnessed:

ADHD as a "superpower." Because apparently, the inability to focus in our attention-hijacked world isn't a predictable response to modern life—it's actually a genetic gift that makes you special! Just ignore the fact that these "superpowers" somehow require daily meth to function.

The "Reproductive Psychiatrist" enthusiastically pushing psychiatric drugs during pregnancy as "necessary" while completely ignoring the impact on developing babies. Because maternal mental health disguised as “taking your pills” apparently trumps fetal brain development. How convenient for Big Pharma's quarterly earnings.

Gender ideology influencers targeting confused teenagers and young adults, convincing them that normal adolescent identity confusion is actually evidence of being born in the wrong body. Creating entire communities around medical transition, with pharmaceutical companies quietly cheering from the sidelines.

Trauma therapists teaching people to build their entire identity around their worst experiences, keeping them perpetually stuck in victim mode while charging $200 per session to maintain their psychological imprisonment.

It was like witnessing a coordinated attack on human potential, disguised as healing and wrapped in the language of social justice. Sitting there, processing what I'd just witnessed, I felt like I was having a religious experience—and not the good kind.

This wasn't just cultural degradation. This was something more coordinated. More intentional.

I Figured Out the Game plan

Phase 1: Destroy the Sacred Feminine

Convince young women that their entire worth as human beings is measured by how effectively their bodies can provide sexual pleasure to others. Reduce the divine feminine to a collection of orifices and performance metrics. Train them to see themselves not as sacred beings with inherent dignity, but as sexual commodities whose value depends on their willingness to degrade themselves for others' entertainment. Program the collective consciousness to believe that STDs are empowerment badges and that self-objectification equals liberation. Transform the sacred feminine—the creative, nurturing, life-giving force of the universe—into a product for mass consumption, where a woman's empowerment is measured by how many strangers she can sexually service and how much degradation she can endure while calling it "choice."

Phase 2: Normalize Mass Death

Systematically destroy human empathy by training people to see other human beings as "the other"—faceless statistics rather than souls with families, dreams, and divine worth. Desensitize the collective consciousness to genocide through casual media programming that makes mass murder sound like reasonable dinner conversation. Train people to disconnect from their own humanity by celebrating the destruction of distant souls, feeding the demonic appetite for fear and death that grows stronger with each casual acceptance of violence. Create artificial tribal divisions—political, religious, racial, national—that make it psychologically easier to dehumanize entire populations. Program the cultural groundwater so that when pundits casually advocate for "blowing countries off the face of the earth," people nod along instead of vomiting in horror. Teach citizens to derive a sick sense of power from supporting the annihilation of others, making them complicit in spiritual murder while calling it patriotism or justice. Prepare the collective consciousness to accept unthinkable violence as normal political discourse, because once a society can casually discuss genocide, it's already spiritually dead—and morally confused people are much easier to control, manipulate, and ultimately destroy themselves.

Phase 3: Pharmaceutically Enslave the Traumatized

Capture the wounded souls damaged by phases 1 and 2 with chemical dependency disguised as healthcare. Build identities around dysfunction. Create communities of permanent patients. Keep them chemically numb and psychologically imprisoned while they pay for their own spiritual destruction.

What I was witnessing wasn't random cultural evolution—it was a systematic dismantling of everything that connects us to our divine nature, our capacity for genuine love, and our potential for authentic growth.

The forces orchestrating this aren't human. No human organization could coordinate this level of spiritual destruction across every major institution simultaneously. This is demonic intelligence working through compromised humans who've sold their souls for money, power, and the illusion of importance.

And here's the most terrifying part: the collective consciousness is being programmed whether you participate or not. Every woman who worships“Call her Daddy” moves the baseline of normal. Every pundit who casually advocates genocide makes mass death more acceptable. Every mental health professional who pushes pharmaceutical dependency makes brain drugs seem like healthcare.

We're all swimming in poisoned water, and most people think it's supposed to taste this way.

Welcome to the Dystopia—It's Not Coming, It's Here

The most terrifying realization wasn't that this dystopian nightmare is coming—it's that we're already living in it. This isn't some future sci-fi horror story.

This is Tuesday night in America.

The forces of dehumanization aren't knocking at the door—they're already inside, serving us poison disguised as entertainment, news, and healthcare. They're convincing our daughters that their worth comes from their sexual availability. They're teaching our sons that violence is entertainment. They're drugging our children for having normal human responses to an insane world.

And we're applauding.

We're literally paying for our own destruction and calling it progress.

Maybe this is what a spiritual battle actually looks like in 2025. Not angels and demons with flaming swords, but a choice between two radically different visions of human existence. Let me ask people.

Are you happy living this way?

Some days I think I'm crazy for seeing what I see. Then I remember that in a world gone mad, sanity looks like insanity.

But here's the thing: as a mental health professional, it's my responsibility to understand what's shaping the minds of the people who walk into my office. If millions of young women are being programmed by content that celebrates sexual disease as empowerment, I need to know about it.

If our collective consciousness is being poisoned by casual talk of genocide, I need to understand how that's affecting my clients' mental states.

If pharmaceutical companies are funding the very "research" that my colleagues use to justify drugging children, I need to be aware of that manipulation.

Yet most therapists and psychiatrists are completely clueless about the coordinated assault on our humanity happening right under their noses. They're prescribing pills for "chemical imbalances" that don't exist while remaining willfully ignorant about the actual forces destroying their patients' mental health. They're part of the machine without even realizing it. Yet my views are often referred to as radical or extreme.

So let me ask you something that should terrify every parent: How comfortable are you trusting your child's mental health to professionals who are utterly blind to the forces destroying their patients' souls? We're talking about an institution with enormous power—the authority to diagnose, medicate, and fundamentally alter how people see themselves. These labels aren't just words; they become identities. And the people wielding this power are sleepwalking through a battlefield, treating casualties without ever looking up to see who's firing the weapons.

How confident do you feel about therapists who think your daughter's “depression” can be easily ‘cured’ with talk therapy and a pill while remaining oblivious to the cultural programming that's teaching her to celebrate her own degradation? How much do you trust psychiatrists who push experimental brain drugs for normal human responses to an insane world?

Maybe questioning this nightmare is the first step toward remembering who we actually are. Maybe helping people escape the pot before they're completely cooked is exactly why I keep writing these pieces that make people squirm. This isn't a slippery slope—it's a coordinated shove off a cliff. And we've fallen so far that much of what I wrote is brushed off as normal.

Well let me wake you up. Its NOT normal and there are consequences.

You don't have to accept this programming. You can choose to see the spiritual warfare for what it is and refuse to participate.

RESIST

