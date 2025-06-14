In the early 1990s, Pfizer faced a strategic challenge with their newly developed antidepressant, Zoloft (sertraline). At the time, the market for antidepressants was limited by the prevailing view of severe clinical depression as a relatively rare condition. To maximize Zoloft's commercial potential, Pfizer needed to expand the perceived prevalence of depression and, consequently, the pool of potential patients for whom antidepressant medication might be prescribed.