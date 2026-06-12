Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Kelley Shields's avatar
Kelley Shields
1dEdited

For some of us, we didn’t park the kids in front of TV’s nor hand them glowing rectangles and STILL this BS diagnosis came down—why? Because it is a very convenient way to deflect meaningful conversations that might be had around education reform and its utter lack of inspiration from both an environment standpoint meaning the actual classrooms squashing any impetus to feel engaged and the curriculums that offer students zero real-world application incentive; that offer no reward to wonder about or imagine deeply into Anything presented as being required to learn.

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Philanthropy Poketwanus's avatar
Philanthropy Poketwanus
1d

And this cautionary tale can apply to multiple rackets across the board of the global hegemonic mafia shell game. Luckily the Apocalypso is here so Dance!!!🕺

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