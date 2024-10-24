Before we begin, I should address my rather lengthy title – a greatest hits collection of every name I've been called on Twitter and Instagram this year. I probably could have added 'transphobe' to my impressive list of social crimes, but my character count was running low.

It's fascinating, really. Just a few years ago, I would have needed to commit actual social infractions to earn such colorful descriptors.

Now?

The playbook is beautiful in its simplicity: Brand critical thinking as conspiracy, label data analysis as denialism, and transform skepticism into hate speech. Want to see those Pfizer documents they tried to hide for 75 years? Anti-vaxxer. Question why depression rates soar alongside antidepressant sales? Anti-psychiatry zealot. Dare to read source documents instead of pharmaceutical press releases? Obviously, you're a dangerous extremist who must be silenced for public safety.

The real conspiracy isn't in the questions – it's in the systematic assassination of anyone who dares to ask them. After all, nothing says 'Trust The Science' quite like destroying the credibility of anyone who actually reads it. But don't worry, there's a support group for dangerous radicals like us who still believe in extremist ideas like 'verify claims' and 'follow the money.' We meet in secret to share thought crimes like 'maybe we should think this through' and engage in subversive activities like reading data they tried to bury until 2096.

Now, let's strip away these manufactured labels and look at what they're so desperately trying to hide..."

Shut Up and ‘Trust the Science'

Science isn't your childhood imaginary friend who needs your unwavering belief to exist. It's not a religion, a political party, or your mom's spaghetti recipe that must be accepted without question. Science is literally the process of questioning everything, especially itself.

The tragic irony of modern medicine is that its foundational principle – protecting people through careful, empirical investigation of risks and benefits – has been systematically corrupted by the very people entrusted to uphold it. It's a bit like hiring a bodyguard who moonlights as a hit man: the protector becomes the predator whenever the price is right.

The white coat that once symbolized careful, empirical investigation into patient safety now too often serves as a marketing uniform for an industry where skepticism is labeled as sabotage and critical thinking is considered a side effect that must be eliminated. It's remarkable how quickly challenging the lack of evidence transforms into 'spreading dangerous misinformation' when billions in profit margins are at stake.

After all, what better way to protect people from harm than to silence those asking about the harms?

Trust the Science is the modern equivalent of 'The King Rules By Divine Right' – a convenient slogan designed to protect authority from scrutiny and profit from blind obedience. Today's expert class has mastered a brilliant sleight of hand: they've rebranded the scientific method's core principle of skeptical inquiry as 'science denial,' while elevating unquestioning acceptance of authority as 'following the science.'It's a system where pharmaceutical companies can call their critics 'anti-science' while paying billions in fraud settlements, and where doctors can dismiss patient concerns while cashing checks from the very companies whose drugs they prescribe.

The true genius lies in how they've weaponized shame and social ostracism to protect their profits. Questioning a treatment's safety? You're anti-science. Pointing out conflicts of interest? You're a conspiracy theorist. Suggesting lifestyle changes instead of lifetime prescriptions? Clearly, you're a danger to public health. They've created a perfect system where every challenge to their authority or profit model is transformed into proof of your ignorance rather than evidence of their corruption.

Remember: Nothing says 'trust the science' quite like suppressing debate, hiding data, and attacking anyone who asks to see the evidence. After all, if you're selling snake oil, the last thing you want is someone testing what's actually in the bottle.

History's greatest 'science deniers' read like a who's who of people who actually got it right: Alice Stewart was crazy for suggesting X-rays might harm unborn babies; Barry Marshall was delusional for claiming ulcers were caused by bacteria not stress; Herbert Needleman was a fearmonger for proving lead in gasoline damaged children's brains. Each one attacked, ridiculed, and labeled dangerous by the very industries profiting from suppressing their truth.

In that case, I am a proud science denier.

Anti-Psychiatry Zealot

So I'm 'anti-psychiatry' because I ask why mental illness rates mysteriously skyrocket in perfect sync with the pills designed to 'treat' them. Funny how questioning a trillion-dollar industry that diagnoses life as a disorder and happiness as a pill gets you labeled as a dangerous extremist.

They can't test for these chemical imbalances, can't explain how their drugs actually work, and can't predict how artificially tinkering with your brain chemistry might end – but trust them, you're the crazy one for asking questions. Shut up “you are going to kill people” I have been told.

Here's a thought that might earn me an extra diagnosis: Somehow, chemically suppressing human emotions while ignoring their causes has become 'following the science.' Suggest that crushing debt, social isolation, processed foods, lack of purpose, and a society that commodifies human suffering might be contributing to depression? Clearly, you're exhibiting symptoms of anti-psychiatry disorder – fortunately, they're developing a pill for that too.

Want to spot the real zealots? They're the ones calling you dangerous for asking why antidepressant prescriptions and suicide rates can rise simultaneously year after year. But don't worry – there's probably a pill for that kind of critical thinking too.

If being 'anti-psychiatry' means questioning an industry that can't test for the diseases it diagnoses, can't explain how its treatments work, yet profits from lifetime dependencies – then badge me up. The alternative is being 'pro-psychiatry,' where you obediently swallow both the pills and the narrative while watching an entire generation disappear into a medicated haze. But don't worry, if that bothers you, they've got a pill for that too.

Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theorist

Let's commit another thought-crime and ask the forbidden question: Why are we the only species that injects our newborns with an ever-expanding cocktail of pharmaceutical products, then acts shocked when parents notice their children changing overnight?

Apparently, it's 'anti-vax' extremism to suggest that maybe, just maybe, bombarding developing immune systems with multiple shots before they can even crawl might have unintended consequences. We're told it's just a 'coincidence' that autism rates have skyrocketed alongside our ever-expanding vaccine schedule – and if you dare suggest a connection, you're a dangerous science denier spreading 'misinformation.'

I am certainly not an expert on vaccines but here's what gets you excommunicated from polite society: Mentioning the thousands of parents who watched their children change literally overnight after their shots. These aren't 'anti-science' fanatics – they're traumatized parents who witnessed their babbling, eye-contact-making toddlers suddenly vanish into silence. But instead of investigating why so many parents share identical stories of their children's light going dark, we're told to shut up and trust the pharmaceutical giants who profit from an ever-expanding vaccine schedule. The same companies that hide their clinical trial data, pay billions in fraud settlements, and somehow convince government officials – whose campaigns they fund – that injecting more chemicals into smaller babies is always the answer. After all, questioning why autism rates skyrocket alongside vaccine schedules makes you a dangerous extremist, while profiting from an epidemic of neurologically damaged children makes you a respected corporate citizen.

So they want to call me 'anti-vax' for openly questioning why Pfizer needed to hide their clinical trial data until 2096? Nothing screams 'Trust The Science' quite like 'You can't see this data until everyone involved is dead.'

I mean, what kind of conspiracy theorist would be suspicious of a company that wanted their safety data buried longer than the JFK files? Clearly, only a dangerous science denier would wonder why a corporation needs three generations of secrecy to prove their product is 'safe and effective.'

Have you been following Naomi Wolf and her co-author Amy Kelly’s work? You can check out there book The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity. I am preparing to interview Amy Kelly on the Radically Genuine Podcast so here is a taste:

The forbidden 'Pfizer Papers' – you know, those pesky documents they tried to bury for 75 years until a judge forced their hand. Turns out when you have 3,250 volunteers actually read these 450,000 pages of 'trust us' data, you find some rather inconvenient truths: an 80% miscarriage rate they somehow 'forgot' to mention, 236 pregnant women who mysteriously vanished from their trials, thousands of serious adverse reactions across every organ system imaginable, and 1,233 deaths in just the first three months – all while they were selling this as 'safe and effective.'

The FDA knew about these safety signals by April 2021 and kept pushing anyway. The CDC director recommended it to pregnant women despite seeing this data, then conveniently resigned when the truth came out. Nothing says 'safe and effective' quite like suppressing your own safety data while mandating your product for the entire population. But remember, questioning any of this makes you the dangerous one.

Watch the below video if you haven’t yet and don’t ask any questions you anti-vax conspiracy theorist. Naomi Wolf – you know, that dangerous right-wing extremist who was Bill Clinton's advisor and a celebrated feminist – exposes what's in Pfizer's own clinical trial data.

But remember: questioning any of this makes YOU the conspiracy theorist.

WTF Is A White Christian Nationalist?

So I had to Google my latest thought-crime label, and apparently, I'm now part of 'the greatest threat to democracy' – which is fascinating, given that last week I was just a guy who believed in God and the Constitution.

According to our ministry of truth (aka mainstream media), I've been upgraded from 'dangerous misinformation spreader' to 'domestic terrorist' simply because I check three terrifying boxes: I'm white (a genetic crime I was inconsiderate enough to be born with), Christian (along with a mere 66% of Americans who still dare to believe in a higher power), and think maybe, just maybe, our Constitution wasn't written as a suggestion.

The beautiful irony here is that the same people who preach tolerance and inclusion somehow forgot these principles apply to the majority of Americans who still believe in God-given rights rather than government-granted privileges.

Here's what really terrifies them: people who believe their rights come from something higher than the state can't be controlled by threatening to take away state-given permissions.

So if being a 'White Christian Nationalist' means I believe in divine-given human rights that no government can rightfully take away, that the Constitution exists to limit government power rather than citizen freedom, and that faith in God doesn't require blind faith in authority – well, I suppose that makes me guilty as charged. Though I can't help but notice how questioning power structures makes you a dangerous extremist, while blindly complying with every government mandate makes you a good citizen.

Let's decode this magical chain of thought-crimes, shall we?

Question why Pfizer needed 75 years to show their data? You're not just anti-vax – you're clearly a white nationalist!

Ask why antidepressant prescriptions and suicide rates rise in perfect sync? Not just anti-psychiatry – you're a Christian extremist!

Dare to read clinical trial data instead of trust-the-science marketing slogans? Congratulations, you're now a domestic terrorist!

The genius of this character assassination cocktail is how it transforms every challenge to corporate profits and absolute government authority into a threat to democracy.

Questioning why children are medicated for being children? Religious extremist.

Want to know why they 'lost' 236 pregnant women from their vaccine trials? Dangerous nationalist.

Think maybe crushing debt and social media addiction might be causing depression rather than a Prozac deficiency? Obviously, you're plotting to overthrow democracy.

So here I stand, proudly wearing every label as a badge of honor in a world where questioning authority has become the ultimate sin, critical thinking is classified as a mental disorder, and demanding transparency is deemed a threat to democracy. But here's what terrifies the powers-that-be more than all these thought-crimes combined: Millions of people across every race, religion, and political stripe are waking up to realize that blind obedience isn't science, censorship isn't safety, and compliance isn't virtue.

So go ahead – label me a dangerous Anti-Science, Anti-Psychiatry, Anti-Vax, White-Christian-Nationalist Conspiracy Theorist. After all, in a world where truth is treason, being labeled as an extremist means you're probably doing something right.

RESIST

