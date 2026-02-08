I need to be honest with you before I share what follows.

There was a time I wouldn’t have trusted this. A time when I would have closed the browser tab, questioned the judgment of whoever was posting it, and moved on with my day. Channeled messages? Transmissions from higher intelligence? That wasn’t the world I operated in.

I was a skeptic. A materialist. If something couldn’t be measured, replicated, and explained through conventional means, I didn’t take it seriously.

So I understand if part of you is already resistant. I understand if something in your mind is saying this isn’t credible, this is too far, this is where I get off. I would have said the same thing not long ago.

What changed wasn’t argument. It was experience.

Over the past six years, I’ve been exposed to channeled texts that I couldn’t dismiss. Not because someone convinced me they were legitimate, but because something in me recognized their truth before my mind could build a case against it.

A Course in Miracles, dictated to a Columbia psychologist who didn’t want to receive it, who was an atheist, who spent seven years transcribing what came through anyway.

The Way of Mastery, a trilogy of teachings that came through a man named Jayem. He didn’t seek this. He wasn’t building a spiritual brand. He was a successful businessman when the experiences began, and he resisted them for years before finally surrendering to what was coming through. The teachings claim to originate from Jeshua, the one we call Jesus.

What struck me immediately was the alignment with scripture. These aren’t teachings that contradict the Gospels. They illuminate them. The same themes emerge: the primacy of love, the call to forgiveness, the kingdom of heaven within, the invitation to release fear and return to the Father. But where scripture can feel distant, ancient, filtered through centuries of translation and institutional interpretation, these teachings speak directly. They take what Jesus taught and make it practical. Applicable. Immediate.

The material addresses the nature of the mind, the illusion of separation, the mechanics of how we create suffering through our own thoughts, and the path back to wholeness. It reads like a master teacher sitting with you, patiently clarifying what you thought you understood but hadn’t fully grasped. The coherence across hundreds of pages doesn’t suggest fabrication. The voice is consistent. The concepts build with precision. I approached it as a skeptic. The content dissolved my skepticism, not through argument, but through recognition. Something in me knew this was true.

Paul Selig’s work came through a man who wanted nothing to do with what was opening in him. Selig was a Yale-educated playwright and NYU faculty member. This wasn’t his world. When the experiences began, he was disturbed by them. He tried to ignore what was happening. It persisted anyway.

What emerged was a series of channeled texts from what he calls “the Guides.” Volume after volume on identity, consciousness, fear, and the divine nature within every human being. The books are transcribed in real time, with Selig speaking words he hasn’t planned or prepared.

The content echoes perennial spiritual truth. We are not separate from God but expressions of God. Love is the fundamental reality. Fear is the illusion we constructed and can release. These ideas resonate through scripture, through the mystics, through every authentic tradition pointing toward union with the divine.

These weren’t people chasing fame or building platforms. They were often confused by what was happening. Resistant. Unsure. And yet something came through them that I couldn’t explain away.

Then I had my own experiences. I wrote about some of them in a previous piece, “They Need You Asleep.” A woman who told me things she couldn’t possibly know. Information about my deceased father. The names of clients I was seeing. Guidance that proved accurate again and again.

But it didn’t stop with her. As I developed my own practice of stillness, I began receiving as well. Direction for clients I was serving, insights that arrived before sessions and proved exactly right. Articles to write, complete with structure and sequence, landing fully formed in moments of quiet. A person to contact, a name surfacing with such clarity that I acted on it without knowing why, only to discover the connection was precisely what was needed.

My materialist container shattered. What replaced it was direct knowing. Not belief. Experience.

Now another channel has opened.

A young woman. She wishes to remain anonymous, and I’ll honor that completely. She seeks nothing: no money, no recognition, no platform. She simply dedicated herself to stillness and discovered something waiting there to speak.

I can vouch for her character. There is no grandiosity here. No instability. No messiah complex. Just a woman who followed the ancient instruction, be still, and know, and found that the knowing arrived.

Psalm 46:10: “Be still, and know that I am God.”

We quote it endlessly. We rarely obey it.

She obeyed it.

She is a Christian. Her faith is sincere and central to her life. And what she’s receiving has not contradicted that faith. It has deepened it. Her understanding of love has expanded. Her grasp of forgiveness has become more profound. The messages come to her in her language, through her framework. References to the Holy Spirit. The vocabulary of her tradition.

But here is what strikes me: the messages themselves are universal.

They don’t require Christianity to land. They don’t demand religious belief at all. They move beyond dogma into principles that every authentic tradition recognizes. Love as the fundamental reality. The illusion of separation. The divine nature within every soul. These aren’t Christian ideas or Buddhist ideas or Hindu ideas. They’re truths that all genuine paths point toward.

I believe the coming shift will create divides. It already has. Interpretations of scripture vary wildly. Christianity alone contains countless denominations, each claiming to understand what the others have missed. Then there are the other world religions. The secular frameworks. The materialist positions. Everyone holding a piece, many convinced they hold the whole.

These messages don’t take sides in those debates. They speak to what lies beneath them. The source appears to meet her where she is, using the language she understands, while transmitting something that transcends any single tradition.

They are saturated in love.

When I first read the messages, I was moved by the wisdom in them. There was something there that felt larger than personal guidance. Especially after writing my piece on 5D consciousness, I felt compelled to share what she was receiving with a wider audience.

But the initial messages contained some personal direction meant for her. I didn’t want to assume they were meant for others. So I asked her to set an intention. To pray. To ask directly whether these messages were for a wider audience or for her alone.

She did. And what came next shifted. The messages that followed read differently. Less personal instruction, more universal teaching. What began arriving appeared to be a book. Or lessons. Transmissions meant not just for her, but for anyone ready to receive them.

That’s what I’ll be sharing with you.

They speak of the shift that’s underway. They offer wisdom about seeing every being as a soul worthy of complete love. They carry a frequency I can feel in my body when I read them.

Share

The Age We’re Leaving

I believe we’re emerging from a long darkness. An age where knowledge was suppressed, truth was hidden, and humanity was kept disconnected from its own nature.

But light is now shining into that darkness. And darkness cannot withstand the light. It can only hide. When the light arrives, what was hidden becomes visible. What was concealed is revealed. This is the nature of awakening, both personal and collective.

Look at what’s surfacing right now.

The Epstein files. Names protected for decades. Networks of exploitation concealed by institutions we were told to trust. The scope of what was hidden, and who participated, is only beginning to emerge into view.

The coordinated lies of COVID. The suppression of early treatments. The censorship of dissenting physicians. The manipulation of data. The coercion disguised as public health.

The harms of widely prescribed drugs and the efforts to conceal them. Antidepressants. Benzodiazepines. Stimulants given to children. Documents buried. Studies hidden. Regulators captured by the industries they were meant to regulate.

Financial institutions that rig the system. Wealth extracted from the many and funneled to the few. Markets manipulated. Bailouts for the connected. Debt slavery for everyone else.

This is just the beginning. The light is spreading. What was done in darkness is being dragged into view.

What else has been buried? What have we been trained to call crazy, conspiracy theory, heretical, impossible, not because it was false, but because its truth threatened those who profit from our ignorance?

The suppression extends to consciousness itself. To who we are. To what we’re capable of receiving when we get still enough to listen.

That age is ending. These messages are part of what’s emerging.

I’m not asking you to believe any of this.

I’m asking you to notice how it makes you feel.

What is true is true always. Love recognizes itself. When you encounter it, something in your body responds before your mind can argue.

So read these messages with your heart, not your analytical mind. Notice what happens in your chest. Notice if something in you recognizes what’s being said.

If it lands, let it in. If it doesn’t, let it go. I hold no judgment either way.

How This Will Work

My work will continue. The podcast challenging mainstream narratives. The Substack writings that have drawn thousands of you here: exposing pharmaceutical harm, questioning scientific narratives, critiquing therapy culture and victim narratives, examining how normal human experiences get medicalized into disorders, confronting the forces that manufacture division and keep us afraid. The “Mind Control” series. The pieces on consciousness. The cultural criticism that names what others won’t say.

The Conscious Clinician Collective building a network of practitioners who address root causes rather than medicating symptoms. Building a center offering real alternatives: safe medication tapering, functional approaches, therapies that heal rather than suppress.

All of it serves the same purpose: exposing what disconnects us from our true nature and offering pathways back.

What I’m sharing now is not a departure from that work. It’s the deeper layer. The spiritual foundation beneath everything I’ve been writing about. The psychiatric industrial complex doesn’t just harm bodies and minds. It captures souls. It pathologizes awakening. It drugs the divine into submission.

I’ve come to understand the shift that’s underway and my role in it. We are entering a period of disruption. It has already begun. What’s coming will be disorienting for many. Old structures will shake. Certainties will dissolve. People will experience expansions of consciousness that the current paradigm has no framework for.

And when they do, the psychiatric system will be waiting.

Those who begin to awaken will be labeled as ill. When they interface with the medical system, they will be offered drugs. They will be at risk of forced hospitalization. Forced medication. The allopathic medical system, built on materialism and unable to acknowledge the soul, will have no paradigm for what these people are experiencing. Spiritual emergence will be diagnosed as psychotic break. Awakening will be treated as disorder.

My writing exists to offer another way. These channeled messages exist to help people navigate what’s coming.

I’ll post them as they arrive.

Starting tomorrow these emails will go only to paid subscribers. As my subscriber base grows, I’m mindful of not flooding inboxes with content that isn’t for everyone. Many of you came here for my writing on psychiatry and culture. You didn’t sign up for channeled messages.

Before You Read

I ask that you approach what follows as a meditation.

Do not read this in drift. Not distracted. Not busy. Not scrolling between tasks with half your attention elsewhere.

Go somewhere quiet. Let your nervous system settle. Take a breath.

Words can deceive. We know this. Language has been weaponized against us in countless ways. But the underlying vibration of a message cannot be faked. The energy behind the words matters more than the words themselves. Love is an energy force. It transmits. When you encounter it, something in you recognizes it and opens.

This is how the shift works. New understandings pierce the limitations of the old. We expand. We see reality in new ways. And those new ways evolve our collective consciousness.

Consider Roger Bannister. For years, the four-minute mile was considered physically impossible. Scientists believed the human body could not move that fast over that distance. It wasn’t just difficult. It was beyond human capacity. Everyone knew this.

Then on May 6, 1954, Bannister ran a mile in 3:59.4.

Within 46 days, someone else broke the barrier too. Within a few years, dozens had done it. Today, even elite high schoolers run sub-four-minute miles.

What changed? Not human physiology. Not training methods, at least not immediately. What changed was the collective belief. Once one person demonstrated it was possible, the limitation dissolved. The barrier was never in the body. It was in the mind. In what we collectively agreed was real.

This is how consciousness works. We are held in lack and limitation, purposely, by those who benefit from our smallness. The 3D paradigm of separation produces the world we see around us: violence, war, disease, greed, exploitation, suffering treated as inevitable. These are not features of reality. They are consequences of consciousness. A consciousness that believes in scarcity, separation, and fear creates a world that reflects those beliefs.

Messages like these are designed to shift something in the collective. To push us past perceived limitations we didn’t know we had. To open what has been closed. To remind us of what we forgot we knew.

Read slowly. Let it land. Notice what you feel.