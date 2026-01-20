Five years ago, a woman told me she was receiving direct instructions from higher intelligence.

I didn’t believe her.

I was Board Certified in Behavioral and Cognitive Psychology. Traditional. Effective in my work, but operating entirely within a 3D framework: change thoughts, change behavior, measure outcomes. That was the game. I was good at it. I had spent over twenty years in psychiatric hospitals, public schools, community mental health centers, juvenile justice systems, and private practice. I understood the mind through the lens I’d been trained to use. If it couldn’t be measured, replicated, and published, it wasn’t real.

Then she told me things she couldn’t possibly know.

Information about my deceased father. Specific, personal details that weren’t available through any ordinary channel. Things I had never spoken aloud. Things no one knew.

Then it got stranger.

She knew the names of clients I was seeing. Private. Confidential. Names she had no access to. And she wasn’t just naming them. She was receiving messages for them. Guidance from what she described as my guides, beings who wanted to work through me to help the people I was serving. She would tell me what a client needed to hear, what was really going on beneath the surface, what approach would actually reach them. And when I tested it, when I brought that guidance into session, it worked. Not sometimes. Consistently.

I couldn’t explain it. And I couldn’t dismiss it.

I know how this sounds. I know because I was the person who would have dismissed it. The materialist. The skeptic. The clinician who needed evidence, mechanism, replication. I required the miraculous to occur before I could believe in the miraculous.

It occurred. Again and again.

She gave me books. I read them religiously. Not casually. Not skimming for interesting ideas. I studied them the way I had once studied textbooks and research protocols. Except these books were describing a reality I had been trained to believe didn’t exist. And yet the evidence was sitting across from me, telling me things she couldn’t possibly know.

She was tapped into something. A greater field. And through private meetings, she began guiding me toward it. She taught me how to connect. How to quiet the noise in my own mind. How to raise my vibration. How to listen for what was trying to come through.

In those sessions, I was introduced to my own guides. Angels possibly? Beings who wanted to speak through me to help the people I was serving. This was not something I went looking for. It found me. And once I stopped resisting it, once I accepted that my materialist framework was incomplete, everything changed.

Here is what I learned: We all have this ability.

This is not a gift reserved for special people. It’s not a talent you’re either born with or without. It is a capacity built into the human system. We are designed to receive. We are designed to connect to something larger than our thinking minds. The only reason most people don’t experience it is because they’ve never been taught how. Or worse, they’ve been taught that it’s impossible. Or crazy. Or demonic. The programming runs deep.

But the programming is a lie. And it can be uninstalled.

That was the beginning.

Over five years, I developed a disciplined practice. I learned to quiet the noise, raise my internal vibration, and receive. What started as skepticism became direct experience. I tapped into the same ability she had shown me. The channel opened.

And once it opened, more came. Books appeared at the right moment. People were drawn into my life carrying exactly what I needed for the next stage. Teachers. Authors. Practitioners. Each one arriving precisely when I was ready to receive what they had to offer. This is how it works. Once you tune to the frequency, the frequency delivers what you need. Synchronicity stops being a curiosity and starts being navigation.

This work became the foundation for the Radically Genuine Podcast and this Substack. It transformed how I live: what I consume, what I expose myself to, how I structure my days. Recently, alcohol lost its appeal entirely. Television went off months ago. Each change created more stillness. Each layer of stillness deepened the reception.

Share

Through that reception, I have been given information about what is happening right now. A shift in human consciousness. An expansion of consciousness that has always been available but is now being activated in human hearts across the globe.

And I have come to understand something about my own work.

My opposition to the psychiatric industrial complex goes far deeper than theoretical disagreement. Deeper than concerns about drug safety or diagnostic validity. Deeper than debates about efficacy or informed consent. I now see the complex for what it is: a weapon of war.

Not a war fought with bullets. A war fought with frequencies. A war for consciousness itself.

The psychiatric system pathologizes awakening. It medicates expanded perception back into a narrow bandwidth. It labels connection to source as psychosis. It drugs the human capacity for transcendence into chemical submission. This is not a flaw in the system. This is the system functioning exactly as intended.

When someone begins to wake up, when the old identity starts dissolving, when emotions surge as stuck energy releases, when reality feels unstable because reality is being revealed as something other than what they were taught, the psychiatric response is to diagnose and suppress. To name the transformation a disorder. To write a prescription that closes the channel and returns the person to the 3D operating system.

This is not healing. This is capture. This is keeping souls asleep in a system that feeds on sleeping souls.

My work has always been about exposing this. Now I understand why.

The books, the teachers, the direct guidance, the five years of disciplined practice have all converged to produce this article. Consider it an introduction to the 5D expansion. More will be coming.