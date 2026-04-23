Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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nikhila's avatar
nikhila
8h

im very glad my therapist has never tried numbing or getting rid of my emotions. she's helped me get in touch with them better, approach them with kindness, give them a seat at the table and truly understand them.

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Lisa G's avatar
Lisa G
8h

Wow, this got me thinking deeply about my own life experiences with depression and YES, it was (eventually) a catalyst for change. The word stagnation stood out to me!

I recently read a book about femininity wherein the author calls feminine feelings a superpower, and I began to realize that I had never been comfortable with my feelings… or even able to experience or label them! It’s been quite an experience learning to do this.

I find I am much more peaceful in my relationships… until that is, something feels unfair, or worse—DISHONEST. Then my anger is intense! It makes sense on a spiritual level to feel this way.

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