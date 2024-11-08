The most profound irony in our modern mental health crisis is this: the fear of our emotional states has become more damaging than the emotions themselves. When someone experiences deep sadness or anxiety, they're not just dealing with the primary experience—they're battling a terrifying narrative about what these feelings mean.

"Am I going crazy?"

"What if this never ends?"

"What if I can't handle this?"

"What if I'm broken?"

This secondary layer of fear transforms temporary emotional states into chronic conditions, natural responses into perceived pathologies.

Trust me… it’s purposeful.

I understand the genuine concern. When we see someone consumed by anxiety, trapped in depression, or contemplating suicide, our instinct is to help, to fix, to prevent harm at all costs. These concerns come from a place of real compassion and legitimate observation of human suffering. The impact of prolonged emotional distress on people's lives is real and shouldn't be dismissed.

But here's where we've gone terribly wrong: in our desperate attempt to prevent suffering, we've created a self-fulfilling prophecy. By teaching people to fear and pathologize their emotional responses, we've inadvertently amplified their intensity and duration. Making people sick.

Trust me it’s purposeful.

When someone comes to me seeking help with their mental health, I find myself having to translate between two entirely different worldviews. In one world, their emotional pain is a disease to be eliminated. A carefully constructed narrative about the human experience. The underlying premise seems simple enough: just as physical symptoms signal bodily disease, our emotional states are treated as indicators of mental illness. Anger, irritability, sadness, and fear are neatly packaged into clinical labels like "poor mental health" or "depression." The prescribed solution? Eliminate these uncomfortable experiences. Return to "normal." Find balance. Achieve peace. Feel less because it’s dangerous.

In the other—the real world—it's a natural, necessary part of their human journey toward growth and authenticity. The challenge isn't in feeling these emotions; it's in unlearning our cultural programming that makes us interpret them as threats rather than teachers.

But what if this entire framework—this seemingly benevolent approach to mental wellness—is precisely what's destroying our psychological resilience? What if we've been sold a destructive lie, one so deeply embedded in our culture that we've stopped questioning its premises?

This isn't mere oversight or misunderstanding. The modern conceptualization of mental health is a calculated construct, designed with chilling precision to achieve specific ends: to limit your potential for growth and change, to transform your natural human responses into profitable pathologies. In short, to keep you mentally enslaved while convincing you that your chains are actually medicine.

The truth is far more unsettling—and far more liberating—than most dare to imagine.

The language we use shapes our reality, and nowhere is this more evident than in our discourse around human emotions. The clinical terms "depression" and "anxiety" have colonized our understanding of natural emotional states, transforming them from messages into maladies. This medicalization of human experience isn't just misleading—it's destructive. We need a fundamental shift in both language and perspective.

Emotions Are A Powerful Energy

Let's start with a vital truth: emotions are energy. We are, at our core, energetic beings, and our thoughts and emotions—quite literally "energy in motion"—are powerful creative mechanisms that shape our reality. This isn't new age philosophy; it's the fundamental nature of human experience.

Consider sadness. In our current medical model, persistent sadness is labeled as "depression," treated as a disease state to be eliminated. But what is sadness really? It's an energetic experience that might encompass feelings we label as loneliness, loss, or a profound yearning for something more meaningful. When we're hurt by those we love, this creates an energetic state that reverberates through our entire being—influencing our thoughts, our physical sensations, even our cellular activity. We are whole beings, and emotional energy impacts us on every level of existence.

Yes, this energetic state is aversive. Yes, it's painful and uncomfortable. But that's precisely its power—it's meant to be uncomfortable! This discomfort is a catalyst, a vital force driving us toward change.

It most certainly is no defect in evolution, no genetic misfortune you have been afflicted with. Rather, it is an exquisitely designed system pushing us beyond our comfort zones and into new territories of growth.

Through the pressure of emotional discomfort, we find ourselves compelled to move beyond stagnant situations that no longer serve us. It drives us to seek and create new forms of love in our lives, to search for deeper meaning in our existence. This divine discomfort breaks the patterns that have kept us trapped, sometimes for years or decades, in situations that diminish our spirit. It transforms our reality by making the status quo more painful than the uncertainty of change. This is the profound intelligence of our emotional nature—it makes staying small more uncomfortable than growing large.

This isn't something to numb, detach from, judge, or escape. Yet our culture has inverted this natural process. By pathologizing these energetic states—by labeling them as "disorders" to be cured—we've created a paradigm that does exactly what these emotions were designed to prevent: stagnation.

When we drug away the feeling, suppress the energy, or ruminate endlessly without action, we create true sickness in the body. The energy becomes stuck, placing us out of physical and mental balance. What was meant to be a transformational force of life becomes demonized as a symptom to eliminate.

Think about the profound irony: We take the very energy designed to create powerful change and label it as something to get rid of. We've turned our emotional compass into our enemy, our internal wisdom into a disease. The force meant to transform our lives becomes the very thing we're told to fear and eliminate.

This isn't just wrong—it's a fundamental misunderstanding of human nature that creates the very suffering it claims to address.

The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions

"But my doctor, my therapist—they want to help me. They're good people."

Yes, most are. And that's precisely what makes this system so insidious. Your healthcare providers aren't consciously trying to harm you—they're caught in the same web of deception, conditioned by a system designed and maintained by forces that profit from your emotional imprisonment. It's bigger than just pharmaceutical companies getting rich (though they certainly do). We're dealing with an entire paradigm built on a devastating delusion.

The desire to ease another's suffering seems like pure compassion on the surface. Who wouldn't want to help someone feel better? This simple, seemingly benevolent impulse forms the foundation of modern mental healthcare. Yet somewhere along the way, this natural human empathy transformed into something far more insidious.

We've developed a collective intolerance for human suffering—not just our own, but the suffering of others. Healthcare professionals, despite their good intentions, have assumed a role never meant for them: the eliminators of human emotional experience. They see their fundamental responsibility as removing your pain, your sadness, your anger, your fear. It sounds caring. It sounds right.

Here's the lie we've all been sold: that our natural state is perpetual happiness. That we're supposed to float through life in constant peace and contentment, and any deviation from this state represents a disorder to be corrected. This toxic positivity isn't just wrong—it's a masterful form of control.

Let's speak a truth that's been buried under decades of pharmaceutical marketing and pop psychology: These so-called "lower vibrational states"—anger, sadness, fear, irritability—aren't symptoms of disorders. They're instruments of transformation, each one precisely calibrated to catalyze specific forms of human growth and evolution.

Beneath the surface of what we've been taught to fear lies an arsenal of spiritual power. Anger, far from being a problem to manage, is the sacred fuel that drives us to fight injustice and create necessary change in the world. It is the fire that forges new realities from the raw material of what must be transformed.

Sadness, rather than a state to be eliminated, deepens our capacity for connection and empathy, carving channels in our hearts through which deeper understanding can flow.

Fear, when embraced rather than suppressed, becomes our most honest teacher, illuminating exactly what we must face to evolve beyond our current limitations. Even irritability, so often dismissed as mere crankiness, serves as an exquisite compass pointing directly to the boundaries we must set and the changes we must make in our lives.

These emotions are not random misfirings of a disordered brain. They are the sophisticated language of consciousness itself, speaking to us in the dialect of feeling, guiding us toward our next evolution. When we pathologize these states, we don't just misunderstand them—we actively sabotage the very mechanisms designed to elevate our existence to new levels of awareness and authenticity.

Stagnation—not negative emotion—is the real enemy of human growth. When we numb ourselves to these vital energetic states, we become compliant, dependent, and easily controlled. We sacrifice our power on the altar of false comfort.

The truth is both simpler and more profound: Life moves in cycles, in waves, in necessary opposites. To love deeply is to risk profound loss. To achieve greatness is to face and move through fear. To create positive change in the world, we must harness our anger and transform it into action. These aren't pathologies—they're the very mechanisms of human evolution.

By trying to eliminate these essential emotional states, we don't create health—we create paralysis. We trade our birthright of full human experience for a marketed illusion of perpetual peace that never was and never will be possible or desirable.

Spiritual Warfare

Make no mistake: what we're witnessing isn't just a medical or social issue—it's spiritual warfare, a battle as old as consciousness itself. The ancient Greeks understood this through their god Janus, who faced both light and dark, teaching us that transformation requires embracing both shadows and illumination. In every wisdom tradition, from the Vedic scriptures to Indigenous oral histories, we find this eternal dance between two fundamental forces: fear and love. The Bible speaks of this in 1 John 4:18: "Perfect love casts out fear," recognizing that these aren't mere emotions but primordial energies that shape the very fabric of human consciousness.

Our ancestors knew what modern psychology has forgotten—that this inner battlefield determines our capacity for liberation or enslavement. The Buddhist teachings speak of Mara, the demon of delusion who tried to prevent Buddha's enlightenment not through external force, but through internal fear. Native American wisdom tells us of the two wolves within us—one of fear, one of love—and warns that the one we feed is the one that grows stronger. Even the ancient Egyptian Mystery Schools taught that the weighing of the heart against the feather of truth was not just about moral judgment, but about measuring one's liberation from fear.

This battle rages not just in our individual psyches but in the collective soul of humanity. The Bhagavad Gita depicts Arjuna's struggle not merely as a physical battle, but as the eternal human confrontation with fear and the choice to act from love despite it. When our ancestors gathered around fires to share stories of heroes and monsters, they weren't merely entertaining—they were teaching us about this fundamental choice between allowing fear to imprison us or using love's transformative power to set us free.

Fear is the ultimate mechanism of control. Always has been. Always will be. And what more clever way to control a population than to make them fear their own internal experiences? To make them doubt the very emotional responses that would otherwise drive them to resist, to grow, to transform? This is the sinister genius at work: when you can get people to fear their own emotional power, you don't need external chains. They'll willingly lock themselves in a prison of prescription bottles and pathology labels.

Love, in its truest sense, is the energy of liberation. Not the sanitized, greeting-card version of love, but the raw, transformative force that drives all authentic growth and healing. This love isn't always comfortable—it can burn like fire when it's pushing you to evolve, to leave toxic situations, to stand up against injustice. Love is not just about feeling good; it's about becoming whole, even when that process hurts.

Consider the diabolic brilliance of this spiritual attack: By teaching us to fear and pathologize our natural emotional responses, the system ensures we never fully access our spiritual power. Every time you're told your anger is "inappropriate," your sadness is "disordered," or your fear needs "medication," you're being conditioned to disconnect from your soul's own guidance system. Your emotional compass—the very tool that would guide you toward growth and liberation—is being scrambled by those who profit from your disorientation.

This is why the battle for mental health is, in reality, a battle for the human spirit. The forces that benefit from human stagnation and compliance understand a fundamental truth: a person connected to their full emotional power, moving freely between all states of being, guided by both shadow and light, is ultimately ungovernable. They cannot be manipulated through fear because they understand that fear, like all emotions, is not their enemy but their ally in the journey of transformation.

The most evil aspect of this spiritual warfare is its subtlety. It masquerades as help, as care, as science—while systematically dismantling the very mechanisms humans need for spiritual growth and authentic liberation. By making us fear our own emotional depths, it keeps us spiritually shallow, easily manipulated, and perpetually dependent on external "solutions" to internal experiences that were never problems to begin with.

RESIST

