Last week, I had the privilege of sitting down with Anders Sorensen, a Danish clinical psychologist who has become one of the world's foremost authorities on psychiatric drug withdrawal. What emerged from our two-hour conversation was nothing short of a revelation—and a damning indictment of how catastrophically unprepared our medical system is for the epidemic it has created.

The numbers alone should terrify you: 1 in 4/5 American adults are now taking at least one psychiatric drug. We consume 75% of the world's prescription drugs despite being only 4% of the global population. Don’t even get me started on the numbers for children and adolescents… horrifying.

But here's what nobody is telling you: getting off these drugs safely requires a level of expertise that virtually no practicing physician possesses. The standard medical protocols for discontinuation are not just inadequate—they're dangerous, often triggering severe withdrawal reactions that get misinterpreted as "proof" that patients need the drugs for life.

If you or someone you love has ever tried to stop a psychiatric medication and experienced a nightmare of symptoms—only to be told by your doctor that this proves you need the drug—this article will finally give you the truth you deserve. I'm about to share the most critical insights from my 2-hour discussion with Anders Sorensen, whose upcoming book reveals the science-based methods for safely escaping psychiatric drug dependence that most doctors have never learned.