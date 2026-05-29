Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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Lucy Beney's avatar
Lucy Beney
2h

Thank you so much for this. I entirely agree! We are doing children and young people a huge disservice in focussing on 'wellness' and 'mental health' initiatives, while failing to teach them, or demonstrate, what will be most likely to result in a meaningful, healthy life.

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Kelsey O’Brien's avatar
Kelsey O’Brien
3h

The Ancient Greeks understood human suffering to be inseparable from being alive. Modern American culture is blind to this notion. Sophocles in his great tragedy Oedipus Rex tells us the truth about life in the words of the Chorus in the last lines of the play:

Let every man in mankind’s frailty

Consider his last day; and let none

Presume on his good fortune until he find

Life, at his death, a memory without pain.

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