Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

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jools's avatar
jools
21hEdited

I agree with you.

to me the issue is that theres black and white thinking being promoted by the likes of mainstream.

I started my career as a trauma nurse then drug and Alcohol and homelessness and “dual diagnosis “ nursing and then as a counsellor.

now at 62 having retrained in my 50’s, not in the pharmaceutical funded universities but in holistic counselling which works with the mind the body and the spirit. It appreciates context and appreciates that some behaviours and symptoms are reasonable responses to completely irrational unsafe situations.

This is not “recognised “ or licensed.

I’m outside of a system that trains people to diagnose and put people into boxes.

Yet the “system “ sanctifies the license and the credential and provides the insurance rebates, the 10 free or subsidised sessions and so funnels people into talk therapy and diagnosis so the most marginalised and hurt people don’t get the luxury of choice.

What I’m seeing is pendulum swings.

I’m suspicious of the lack of nuance in these conversations.

Not all therapy is talk. Not all therapists are 30 somethings with lots of credentials and no life experiences.

My clients learn the why of what happened.

I think there needs to be a collective deep breath here and a step back and be mindful that we are not falling into black and white thinking and polarisation.

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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
1d

Walsh lands real punches. He also swings wild. And the system is indeed built on repeat customers, not on transformation. The identification of the problem is not the solution. It is the starting line. The work is not in the analysis. It is in the embodiment.

What lingers with me is the distinction between the navel-gazers and the truly suffering. The system is designed for the worried, the lonely, the demoralized. The ones who are actually drowning, the severe eating disorders, the crippling obsessions, the addictions that hollow out families, are the least likely to get real help. The practitioner's chair selects for the articulate, the insightful, the high-functioning. The sickest are screened out, referred out, waitlisted into oblivion.

The cultural problem is deeper than the therapeutic one. We have medicalized the human experience and forgotten what normal is. Sadness became something to screen for. Fear became a chemical error. Grief was given a diagnostic timeline, as though love were supposed to file its paperwork and move on. The oldest conversation human beings ever had with themselves, the one where emotional pain is a meaningful signal pointing at something that matters, has been lost.

The pain is not the interruption of purpose. It is the doorway into it.

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