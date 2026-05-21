A clip surfaced on my feed recently. Chase Hughes was talking about the regrets people name on their deathbed. He is a retired Navy Officer who spent two decades as a behavioral science and interrogation expert inside U.S. intelligence work. He now teaches others how to read and influence people. The line he spoke is one I keep returning to.

I should have treated it like a game.

It is supposed to be fun.

There is something undeniably true in it, and something the internet version of this teaching tends to skip past. Let’s name it because to win the game is to deal with this directly.

Life is not always fun.

There is sickness, war, poverty, betrayal, the kind of loss that leads us to question whether the game is worth playing at all. There is the cruelty human beings inflict on each other, and the silence of the heavens when we ask why.

And still. If the deepest regret of the dying is that they did not treat this life as a game, then the question worth asking is how the game is meant to be played?

Rule #1: Recognize You Are In A Game

You are a soul having a human experience.

This is the recognition the rest of the article rests on, and most people find a way to forget this. A soul, in this body, with this face, this family, this set of circumstances, entered into a lifetime that began with a curriculum. The body is the vehicle, the years between birth and death are the passage.

All of it is what you came here for, the joy and the loss alike, the love and the heartbreak, the work and the rest, the great failures sitting next to the small ordinary mornings that no one will remember but you. None of it is incidental. A soul does not show up for an incarnation in order to skip half of what it came to feel.

It is all temporary human experience. The recognition of that single fact is what releases you from approaching life with fear and attachment. Which is absolutely necessary to take the risks necessary to jump levels.

The dumb thing you said in a meeting six years ago. The rumors that circulated about you in your twenties. The worst moment of your life, the one your mind still circles back to when it has nothing else to do. None of it will exist when you are gone. The people who witnessed it will be gone too. The story will dissolve back into the silence it came from.

There is freedom in that, and you have to be free to play the game well.

A game has to be two things at once. Hard enough to matter, and fun enough to want to keep playing. Strip the challenge and you have a distraction nobody remembers in the morning. Lose the fun and life becomes a grind. Most people are running some hybrid of the two without realizing it, which is why the days have started to feel like work that does not end.

The players who play this well share a quality the players who suffer through it have lost. They do not take themselves too seriously.

Picture a pitcher in a baseball game. He throws a pitch, the batter connects, the ball lines into the gap, the runner pulls into second. The pitcher does not lie down on the mound or begin a private inventory of every flaw in his motion and every doubt about whether he belongs in this league and every conversation he should have had with his pitching coach. He gets the ball back, looks at the next batter, throws the next pitch.

That is the game. A hit is information, a strikeout is information, a loss is information, none of it defines him. The one who keeps moving, who treats each result as information for the next move, is the one who gets better at the game in time. Those who remain stuck do not play the game this way. They take the setbacks personally, internalize the losses, rebuild the self-image around the worst data point of the week, and then quietly wonder why the week feels heavy. The person stays on the level they are on, in a continuous loop of the same.

Let’s discuss how to jump levels.

Lesson 1. Everything Is Happening For You

The game does not run without resistance. This is built into the design from the beginning. The resistance shows up on schedule, in forms you did not see coming and outcomes you did not choose. Nobody is spared. A lifetime without difficulty would produce a soul without development, and souls do not incarnate for that.

The one variable available to you is the inner state you chose when the difficulty arrives. There is a hierarchy of orientations a person can embody when facing inevitable challenges.

The first orientation is this is happening to me. The world is acting on you without your consent, the events are random or hostile, and the only response available is endurance or complaint. This is the posture of the victim, and it is the most common one in modern adult life despite almost no one identifying with the word. The person inside this orientation feels powerless because they have agreed to be. You most certainly will lose the game playing like this.

The second orientation is this is a problem to solve. The person has agency now. They will engineer their way out. They will research the diagnosis, hire the consultant, build the spreadsheet, find the workaround. This is a step up from the victim posture but it shares a hidden assumption with it: that the challenge is in the way of the real life rather than part of it. The energy spent produces solutions that miss what the experience was offering. The illness gets managed without the lifestyle change it was asking for. The marriage is repaired around the surface conflicts without the real issues being addressed. This will keep you stuck on your current level.

The third orientation is this is something to learn from. The person has stopped fighting the existence of the difficulty and started extracting value from it. This is the orientation behind two well-documented psychological frameworks.

Growth mindset, the work of Carol Dweck at Stanford, found that people who believe their abilities can be developed through effort actually develop them, while those who believe their abilities are fixed do not.

Post-traumatic growth, the research of Richard Tedeschi and Lawrence Calhoun, documented that survivors of catastrophic events often report measurable growth in five areas: deeper relationships, an increased sense of personal strength, a heightened appreciation of life, new possibilities for one’s path, and a more developed spiritual life. The data are real. The orientation that produces them is genuine progress over the victim posture and the problem-solver posture. It still stops one step short of where the deepest material lives. Those who play the game this way will jump levels but ultimately find a ceiling.

The fourth orientation is this is happening for me. The arrival is the curriculum itself, designed by the soul before this incarnation began. The diagnosis, the relationship that ended, the public failure, the slow grief, the quiet ordinary morning, all of it is the assignment. The work is to recognize it as such, to stop asking why this is happening and start asking how is this for my development? This is the major level jump!

This is not the same as toxic positivity. The pain remains pain. The grief still requires its full passage through the body. What changes is the underlying premise you are operating from. You are in a game that is designed specifically for you. It’s a loving universe and it’s for your benefit.

Lesson 2. Know What You Came Here For

Chase Hughes said it immediately on the clip, know what is important. You came here for something specific: to raise a family, to see the world, to build a business, to make something that did not exist before you made it, to love a particular person. The list is different for each. The fact of it is the same.

You know what it is by the desire that registers in your body before the mind has had time to negotiate with it: the work you cannot stop thinking about, the people you feel most alive around, the version of your day that feels like coming home.

Live close to it and the days have a specific quality of fit. The joy, the wonder, the awe you were promised actually show up. Live outside of it and the body sends pain. The pain is the navigation system telling you that you have drifted off the line.

Most adults have been off the line for so long that they have stopped registering the signal and started calling it stress, anxiety, depression, restlessness, the ordinary heaviness of being alive. The signal is calling you back.

Modern life is engineered to keep you from hearing it. The propaganda, the entertainment, the constant low-grade emergency the news produces, the algorithm trained to keep your attention on anything other than what is actually yours, the social pressure to want what the people around you have agreed to want. The signal still speaks. What has changed is the volume of everything trying to drown it out.

Hearing yourself again requires three things. Silence and introspection, the willingness to sit with yourself long enough to notice what is actually moving under the surface. Risk, the willingness to act on what you find even when it costs you comfort. And the capacity to recognize the difference between what your heart wants and what you have been trained to think you should want. That last one takes the longest, and it is the only one that matters.

Lesson 3. Become a Conscious Creator

The thoughts you carry, the inner conversation running underneath your attention, the emotional state you woke up in, are all producing the day you walk into. Consciousness shapes matter. The traditions have said this for thousands of years and the science is now confirming it from several different angles at once.

Most people are creating unconsciously. The reality they end up inside is the precise expression of the fear, the constant stream of worries, the limiting story they have been broadcasting without examining. They wonder why the same kinds of difficulties keep finding them. What feels like recurrence is actually a projection into the field and returned as experience.

To become a conscious creator is to take the seat. You notice the thought before it builds the day around itself. You catch the attitude before it becomes your tone with the people you love. The emotion arrives and you decide whether to feed it or let it pass. The choosing happens in the present moment, which is the only place creation is actually occurring. Whatever you can hold steadily inside your awareness, with attention and feeling, will eventually arrive in the outer world in some form.

The practice is daily. Watch what is moving through your awareness, notice the emotions you have been feeling without choosing, and begin to choose. See the life you actually want in your mind, the one your desire keeps pointing you toward, and hold it there with attention and feeling. Act from that state. What you create from there is yours. Serious jumping levels when you embody this.

The Cheat Codes

This game has cheat codes built in. They are not hidden, they are not reserved for the spiritually elite, and they are not new. They have been left for us by spiritual masters and world religions, embedded in literature, and placed throughout the matrix.

The game would not be playable without them. There is also a concerted effort to keep you in fear, to keep the cheat codes obscured, to keep your attention saturated with the kind of input that drowns them out. This is the way it has to be. Where would there be growth without a genuine challenge? If the game were easy, why play. The obstacles and the cheat codes are part of the same design.

The cheat codes I keep coming back to are these.

Forgiveness. To be a conscious creator in the higher frequencies of love and courage, you cannot be controlled by your mind. It will keep you stuck in the past. It will replay the horrific events that life threw at you and run survival chemistry from a moment that has already ended.

The cheat code is to refuse to let what happened continue authoring your life now. When the painful event arrives, you grieve it. You feel it fully. And eventually you forgive, not because what happened was acceptable, but because the energy that has been flowing backward is the same energy you need to create forward. Forgiveness is the redirection of that energy. It is the cutting of the cord.

Attention. Where attention goes, energy flows. Your attention is a powerful creative force in this game, possibly the most powerful one you carry. Anything that can capture your attention away from your conscious creation is an obstacle to the level you came here to play.

Most of modern life is engineered to do exactly this. Government propaganda, the entertainment industry, social media, the constant manufactured threats of disease and war and collapse.

None of it is incidental.

All of it is designed to keep you in low frequency, because a population in low frequency does not create, does not jump levels, does not remember who it actually is. The cheat code is not to feed it. Reclaiming your attention is reclaiming your power, and reclaiming your power gives you the closest thing to a superpower this realm offers.

Stillness. Guidance is always with you. The Divine, the guardian angels who walk this life beside you, and the steady hum of your own inner knowing are present in every moment you choose to pause and listen. Part of the design of incarnation is to make the signal quiet, so that you have to choose to listen. Stillness is how you listen, and prayer is how you speak. Both grow into something the traditions have called constant communion, the felt sense of being in continuous conversation with what is on the other side of the visible, no longer waiting for a quiet morning or a hard moment to begin the conversation. Most adults have spent so long inside the noise that they live as if the guidance does not exist.

Emotions. They are gifts in this game. They guide you. Literally energy in motion. They tell you, in real time, whether you are aligned with what your soul came here to do or moving away from it. There are entire institutions and inherited frameworks designed to get you to mute this navigation system: medicate the sadness, suppress the anger, label the sensitivity as a disorder, manage the grief on a timeline that someone else finds convenient. You know you are winning the game and jumping levels when you can let all of your emotions flow through you, when love and joy and awe arrive and you receive them, when fear and grief arrive and you let them complete themselves and pass. The navigation system was given to you on purpose. The cheat code is to use it.

The Opposition

There is a coordinated effort to keep human beings asleep to who they truly are. It moves through the institutions, the screens, the prescriptions, the manufactured fears, and the endless noise that floods every quiet moment before stillness can teach you anything.

They feed on low frequency energy. Fear, shame, despair, division, the chronic hum of anxiety that keeps you small and compliant. This is their nourishment, and they have engineered a world that produces it without pause.

They maintain power through your compliance. Through your forgetting. Through the steady conviction that you are broken, dependent, in need of expert permission to feel, to heal, to know what is true. They have kept you feeling powerless for so long that you no longer remember who you are.

You were never the patient. You were never the consumer. You were never the obedient citizen waiting to be told what reality is. You are a sovereign expression of Source, and they have spent generations convincing you otherwise.

This is not a reason for despair. It is a reason to play. The recognition of the opposition is itself a level jump. Once you see it, you can no longer be fully captured by it. The game becomes more interesting, not less, because you finally know what you are playing against.

The forces arrayed to keep you in the lower frequencies are powerful. They are also, in the end, lower frequency. Love is the higher one. It is the actual operating principle of the universe, the regenerative force, the destination every tradition has named under different words. Nothing built on fear has ever held against a soul that finally remembered what it was.

Play The Game Well

I keep returning to the simplicity of what Chase Hughes was pointing at. It is supposed to be fun.

Not fun in the shallow sense the word usually carries. Fun in the sense that a soul, knowing it is a soul, knowing it cannot actually die, knowing this is one passage among many on a longer journey, can finally pick up the controller and play. Take the risk. Love the person. Create the thing. Walk toward the fear instead of organizing the rest of life around avoiding it. Forgive what was done. Feel what is being felt. Move when the moment asks for movement.

Ultimately, love, joy, and awe are the experiences of someone who is on their path. Challenges to overcome are part of the game. Facing fear and moving to the next level is part of the game. Once you allow yourself to surrender to the flow of this life you get to experience everything this life was meant to bring.

It is about fun. Joy. Love. Learning.

Play the game well.

AWAKEN

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