Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian's avatar
Brian
1h

Thank you for your reporting.

Reply
Share
Erik Peers's avatar
Erik Peers
32m

I have no words for the drugging of toddlers... I am a Specialist Health Coach helping adults come off psychiatric drugs. Those who have been drugged since adolescence lack a sense of self. This can only be magnified for those drugged since infancy.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Roger McFillin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture