Radically Genuine

Radically Genuine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Open House's avatar
Open House
3d

This is an outstanding essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
3d

Fantastic post. Critical thinking at its finest!

Thank you...and your bullshit detector.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Roger McFillin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture