I am pro-life.

Not in the way that phrase has been politicized and narrowed. I mean something far more expansive. I am for life itself. The whole of it. The raw, unfiltered, devastating, transcendent experience of being human.

I am for the grief that breaks you open when you lose someone you love. For the rage that rises when injustice demands you stand. For the anxiety that whispers something is wrong before your conscious mind catches up. For the depression that descends when your soul has wandered too far from its purpose.

I am for the struggle. The confusion. The dark nights that precede transformation. The pain that cracks you apart so light can enter.

I am for the full catastrophe of human existence.

This is what it means to be pro-life. Not merely pro-birth. Not merely pro-heartbeat. Pro-LIFE. The entire arc of human experience from first breath to last, with all its terrible beauty intact.

To be human is to feel.

Not selectively. Not conveniently. To feel everything. To be capable of despair so deep it threatens to swallow you, and joy so fierce it brings you to your knees. To know loneliness that echoes in your bones and connection so profound words cannot hold it.

To be human is to struggle.

Against your limitations. Against injustice. Against the gravity that pulls you toward comfort and complacency. The struggle is not a design flaw. It is the curriculum. Every challenge you face is an invitation to become more fully yourself.

To be human is to be embodied.

To inhabit flesh that ages and aches and hungers. To be bound by time, shaped by place, limited in ways that force you to make choices. Your body is not a prison. It is an instrument through which consciousness experiences the material world. Every cell carries the signature of creation.

To be human is to be connected. Not networked - connected. It is the architecture of existence itself, the invisible lattice through which life recognizes life, through which light calls to light. Isolation is the lie. Separation is the weapon. Connection is what they must destroy before the rest of their agenda can proceed.

And it is under systematic attack.

You’ve heard that SSRIs are overprescribed. That the chemical imbalance theory was marketing, not science. That withdrawal is brutal and sexual dysfunction can last beyond the discontinuing of the drug.

All true. All surface level.

There’s something deeper operating here. Something that explains why one in five women are now on these drugs. Why they’re pushed on pregnant mothers despite the evidence I witnessed firsthand on an FDA panel. Why children as young as seven are prescribed chemicals that produce effects their doctors either don’t understand or won’t discuss.

Most critics ask why SSRIs don’t work as advertised. The more important question: What do they actually do?

When millions of people describe “feeling dead inside” - not sad, not numb, but dead - that’s not a side effect. That’s a primary effect. When they report spiritual disconnection that persists years after stopping, something specific is being targeted.

The more you look, the more a pattern emerges. And once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

These drugs don't just go to the severely ill. Severe and debilitating depression is a rare condition. They go to the young and the fertile and the emotionally alive. To college students drowning in a world that makes no sense. To new mothers overwhelmed by the weight of life they now carry. To teenagers who feel too much because that's what being a teenager means. To the grieving who won't stop crying because they loved someone worth crying for. Rock bottom. Life transitions. Developmental passages. The moments when humans are most cracked open, most vulnerable, most capable of transformation. Those are the moments they target.

I spent years thinking this was about money. It's not. Or not only. Look at how the machine actually operates: Pharmaceutical companies fund the research, design the trials to hide harm, ghostwrite the papers, and pay prestigious academics to attach their names. Journals publish these studies because pharma advertising pays their bills. The FDA approves the drugs because advisory panels are stacked with industry consultants.

Then comes the crucial step - professional organizations like the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issue treatment guidelines based on this corrupted evidence. These guidelines aren't suggestions. They become the standard of care. The legal definition of what a competent doctor must do. Now every physician in America is locked in. Follow the guidelines or face malpractice suits, insurance denials, loss of board certification. Medical schools teach the guidelines. Residencies enforce them. Continuing education reinforces them. The individual doctor's judgment becomes irrelevant. The machine has replaced it with protocol.

This is not corruption in the traditional sense - envelopes of cash changing hands in dark rooms. This is something more sophisticated. A self-perpetuating system where the science is manufactured, the guidelines are bought, and every downstream institution enforces compliance without understanding they're complicit in harm.

But there’s something underneath all of this. Something more sinister. And it becomes impossible to ignore once you start asking the right questions.

Share

Why are children as young as seven prescribed SSRI drugs that increase suicidal ideation sixfold? Drugs that were never proven to have any clinically meaningful benefit.

Why are teenagers medicated during the precise developmental window when their brains are learning to regulate emotion naturally?

Why are college students handed prescriptions the moment they struggle with the weight of becoming adults?

Why are veterans drugged into numbness when their nightmares are a sane response to what they witnessed?

Why are the elderly sedated through their final years rather than supported through the natural process of life completion?

Why are pregnant women given chemicals shown to alter fetal brain development?

Why are the grieving medicated before the body is cold?

Why the young? Why the old? Why those in transition? Why the ones cracked open by loss? Why the intuitive? Why the sensitive? Why those whose emotions burn hot because that’s what human emotions are supposed to do?

They're not targeting dysfunction. They're targeting life itself. The moments when we feel most. The passages when we transform. The experiences that make us fully human.

What I'm about to show you isn't about pharmaceutical profits or regulatory failure or any of the standard critiques. To my knowledge, I am the only person talking about this publicly. I've searched. I've read the critical psychiatry literature, the health freedom writers, the researchers exposing these drugs. No one is discussing what I'm about to lay out.