Before we begin, a word to those just joining.

This series is unlike anything I have published before, and it does not stand alone. In [Part 1 → Secret Knowledge, Hidden Wisdom], I laid the foundation stone on which everything else will be built: the first universal law, the principle that consciousness is not something the universe produced, but what the universe is.

The All is Mind.

You are that Mind, individualized, and you have been creating your reality your entire life, almost certainly without knowing it. If you have not read it, stop here and go back. Ten minutes there will change what the next ten minutes here can do for you.

Today we take the next step, and it may be the most personal one in the entire series. Because Part 1 raised a question we now have to answer: if you are a creator being, then who, exactly, is the you doing the creating? By the end of this article, you will understand why that question has more than one answer, and why nearly every problem in your life comes from answering it wrong.

The Vessel

Begin with the body.

Most people believe they are their body, and everything in our culture reinforces that belief. But your body is better understood as a vessel, a remarkable biological instrument designed to let consciousness enter this dense physical world and live a human experience. The body is what allows you to be here. It is not what you are. What you are inhabited this body when you arrived, and it does not begin at your skin or end at your death.

Which means this is almost certainly not your first time here.

You are an eternal being, and in all likelihood you have lived many lives on this earth, perhaps hundreds, perhaps thousands, wearing costume after costume the way you have worn different clothes through the seasons of a single life.

I understand how that lands if it’s new to you, so let me point you toward something most people have never been told. For more than fifty years, university researchers, most famously at the University of Virginia, have been documenting cases of young children who report verifiable details of previous lives: names, places, and events these children could not possibly have known, later confirmed by investigators. There are thousands of these cases on record, gathered with academic rigor over decades. You were simply never told about them, and by now in this series, you understand why certain knowledge goes undiscussed.

The Forgetting

Here is the part that changes everything about how you see your own confusion.

To enter the density of this three-dimensional reality, this world of polarity I will speak about in future articles, you agreed to forget. The forgetting was the price of admission and the premise of the school, because a student who walks into the exam holding the answer key learns nothing.

So you descended, took on a body, took on a name, and the veil closed behind you. You forgot that you are eternal. You forgot where you came from. You forgot what you are. And before you grieve that forgetting, I want you to see it for what it actually is, because it may be the most extraordinary feature of the entire design.

Think about what the forgetting makes possible.