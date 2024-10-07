The social engineering of "mental health" – a masterful con that repackages the human condition as a smorgasbord of disorders ripe for profitable intervention. It's a match made in oligarch heaven: Big Pharma gets to peddle its pills, the government gains a compliant populace, and the military-industrial complex secures a steady stream of unquestioning drones. By medicalizing every facet of human emotion, this unholy alliance has created the perfect smokescreen for societal control.

Why bother confronting the metastasizing health crisis, runaway inflation, unchecked illegal immigration, our crumbling urban hellscapes, the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities, or the woke indoctrination factories masquerading as public schools?

It's far more convenient to label your mounting anxiety as a personal failing rather than a sane response to a society in free fall.

It's much easier to pop a pill and blame your rising dread on a "mood disorder" than to face the grotesque reality of our kleptocratic war machine.

It's genius, really. They've managed to turn our inner turmoil into a marketable commodity, all while inoculating themselves against criticism. After all, who can mount a revolution when they're too busy managing their anxiety disorder? So swallow your pills, attend your therapy sessions, and for heaven's sake, don't question the system.

Remember, citizen: your discontent isn't a sign of a broken society – it's just a chemical imbalance in your misfiring brain. And isn't it convenient that they have just the cure?

How do I know it's purposeful?

Just follow the money trail and the puppet strings of power. Look at the abysmal health outcomes in our pill-popping paradise. Has all this "take care of your mental health" propaganda actually improved our collective psyche?

Hell no.

We're more depressed, anxious, and mentally fractured than ever. But don't you dare ask questions, you unstable troublemaker. Just shut up, swallow your prescriptions, and keep the pharma-industrial complex's profit margins healthy.